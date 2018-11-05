Kansas Coaching Search Features Some Intriguing Possibilities [Opinion]

With David Beaty learning that this will be his last season as the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks, the first stop on the college coaching carousel appears to be an intriguing one. Kansas has long been the laughingstock of Big 12 football, but the program is developing new resources and with the recent ascension of formerly downtrodden programs like Iowa State and others, the opportunity to build a winning program in a Power Five conference may be an interesting proposition for some coaches.

Former LSU coach Les Miles and Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Jedd Fisch have already been publicly floated as potential replacements for Beaty, but let’s take a look at a five candidates who might currently be flying under the radar.

Dave Doeren — Head Coach, North Carolina State. Doeren is a Kansas native who spent five years as an assistant at Kansas under Mark Mangino. Kansas would be a dream job for him, and he campaigned hard for this same head coaching job in 2011. Doeren is a talented coach who has won everywhere he’s been, compiling a 63-36 overall record at NC State and Northern Illinois. New athletic director Jeff Long also has ties to North Carolina State. All of that being said, Doeren has built a strong program with a solid recruiting base at NC State, and has a $6 million buyout. There is little chance that he leaves NC State at this point, even for his dream job at Kansas.

Willie Fritz — Head Coach, Tulane. Fritz is a Kansas native and a career winner, compiling a record of 206-94 over stops at Georgia Southern, Sam Houston State, and Blinn College. Fritz prefers the triple option but he has used other offenses. However, the idea of a coach bringing the triple option to the Big 12 is a fascinating possibility. However, Tulane is 4-5 this season, his turnaround of the program is still in its nascent stages, and he would not be the flashy hire that Kansas craves. Also Tulane is one of the highest paying Group of Five coaching jobs, so even if Kansas offers a higher salary than what they paid Beaty, it may not be significant enough.

K.C. Keeler — Head Coach, Sam Houston State. Keeler is one of the kings of the FCS, making the semifinals six times with Sam Houston State and Delaware. He has won over 200 career games in his 25 year head coaching career. His offenses are astounding even by lofty Big 12 standards, and he has mentored a ton of talent (most famously Joe Flacco). Even without top recruits, Keeler has proved to be able to develop talent and win games. Keeler will be 60 next year, so it’s now or never.

Lance Leipold — Head Coach, Buffalo. Leipold has won six Division III national titles and made the jump into the FBS ranks with no problem. He has since turned around the Buffalo program and is likely to win the MAC championship this year. He is also the fastest coach to reach 100 wins, as he began his career with a 100-6 record. He could very well make another jump into the Power Five ranks to rescue another struggling program.

Seth Littrell — Head Coach, North Texas. In two years, Littrell turned around a 1-11 North Texas team into the Conference USA Western Division champions. He has a 21-15 overall record and the Mean Green are 7-2 so far this year. He runs a no-huddle spread offense that will fit perfectly in the Big 12 and has been an excellent mentor to quarterbacks. Even better, he has ties to Kansas, serving as a Graduate Assistant under Mark Mangino. Littrell is currently a hot ticket for big programs looking to hire a promising young coach, and Kansas may not be what Littrell envisions as an ideal next step in his career path.

If Kansas is going to reverse their football fortunes, they will need to be smart and innovative in their new head coach hire. There is a lot going against the program right now, but Kansas also has a lot of untapped potential that a good coach can take advantage of and will benefit from patient fans, boosters, and administrators, who have already been through a long dry spell.