There Are Three Different Versions Of ‘Halloween 2,’ There Should Be Zero [Opinion]

Halloween was released in 1978, which was followed by Halloween II in 1981. In 2009, Rob Zombie released Halloween 2, the follow up to his 2007 remake of John Carpenter’s original masterpiece.

This month, Halloween was released as a direct sequel to the original 1978 movie, throwing out the events of the 1981 movie, Halloween II. Ostensibly, the newest entry to the franchise is Halloween II Version 2.

This may be confusing, but it’s nowhere near as confusing as it is unnecessary. Halloween was perfect, nothing needed to be expounded upon or re-imagined.

Granted, the 1981 Halloween II is a fine follow up, if falling a bit shy of the original, but it paved the way for bringing Michael Myers’ family into the story which became hackneyed right about the time of Halloween 4.

It would have been by Halloween III, but Halloween III: Season of the Witch has nothing to do with Michael Myers or anyone who knows him. It’s a stand-alone movie with virtually zero connections to the Myers mythology. Great viewing for this time of year, just not at all a continuation of the original.

Sequels, remakes, sequels to remakes, stand-alone movies between sequels, alternate versions of sequels, the Halloween franchise is almost as confusing a franchise as the sequels to Night of the Living Dead, but not quite.

So where do we go from here? Hopefully nowhere. The most recent Halloween movie did great numbers at the box office, so another movie is all but inevitable, but artistically speaking, this franchise has been run through the ringer.

It’s becoming a parody of itself.

The most enraging thing about Halloween(2018), the alternate sequel to the original Halloween (1978) seemed so unnecessary, if for no other reason than the ending. Laurie Strode locks Michael Myers in a basement and burns him alive. Doesn’t anyone remember that burning Michael was exactly how Dr. Loomis tried to “kills” him in the 1981 sequel? Halloween II ends with the audience seeing his mask being engulfed in flames.

Halloween (2018) or, the alternate version of Halloween II ends with Michael Myers being engulfed in flames, we just don’t see the burning mask.

Why make an alternate sequel with the same resolution as the original sequel? It made the movie seem wholly pointless. Not to mention, trying to turn Laurie Strode into Sarah Connor just wasn’t particularly convincing. Jamie Lee Curtis is a great actress and she did a fine job in Halloween (2018), but the character just wasn’t believable.

The truth is, none of these other movies were anything more than cash grabs. Halloween (1978) is pure horror perfection, and the only place the franchise had to go from that point was down.

Blumhouse is unlikely to let Michael Myers die, due to his profitability, but this franchise is only going to get more disjointed and confusing as more movies get made.