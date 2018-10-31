These Amazing, Famous Americans Are All Birthright Citizens [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Trump wants to end birthright citizenship after 150 years. Here's a list of Americans that belong to this country only because of birthright citizenship.

Properly called birthright citizens, nicknamed “anchor babies” at times, people born in the U.S. to immigrant parents are Americans. Now, Donald Trump says he’s ending this Constitutional right that’s been a part of America for 150 years. Here’s a list of the Americans who are birthright citizens.

Joan Rivers, who shaped entertainment television and completely changed what gets talked about on the red carpet, was born to Russian parents.

Renee Zellweger is famous for portraying Bridget Jones, but this Texas-born beauty has never been British. She is, however, an American birthright citizen, according to the Daily Beast. Zellweger was born to a Swiss father and a Norwegian mother.

Colin Powell, former Secretary of State for George W. Bush and a four-star Army general, is another birthright citizen. Though he was born on U.S. soil, both his parents were Jamaican.

People of all ages all over America know the name Walt Disney, who built an empire that includes amusement parks, movie studios, and a record label, to name just a few. However, Walt is a birthright citizen — the son of an immigrant to the U.S.

Bruce Lee, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and former Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) were all born to immigrant parents as well.

Should Trump repeal birthright citizenship, all of these people will retain their American citizenship. However, it will prevent future Walt Disneys, Bruce Lees, and Colin Powells from becoming U.S. citizens. And it will set the county back more than 100 years.

By the way, Donald Trump himself is the grandson of an immigrant. Friedrich Trump fled Germany in 1885 at the age of 16 so he would not be forced into three years of military service, which was mandatory, according to the History Channel. He went on to build an empire that continues to benefit his descendants to this day.

So without birthright citizenship, Trump’s father never would have become an American. And where would Trump be now, if that had happened?

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed through the 14th Amendment, which means it was added to the Constitution before women had the right to vote. Slavery was abolished with the 13th Amendment, to put the age of this legislation into perspective. According to this Amendment, anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen of the U.S., as pointed out by the Huffington Post.

Birthright citizenship is the rule of law in the entire Western Hemisphere, according to NPR. This right is also granted in Canada, South America, Mexico and Central America.

It’s worth noting that birthright citizenship was withheld just one other time in the history of this country. The Supreme Court determined that African-Americans, both in slavery or free, could never be American citizens whether they were born here or not.

Is that really the model the country should be following right now?