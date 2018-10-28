‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ – How Creator Mike Flanagan Does Every Single Thing Perfectly [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It's not only the next big hit from Netflix. It's the best thing that Netflix has ever released.

On October 12, 2018, Netflix released all 10 episode of The Haunting of Hill House for everyone to enjoy over the Halloween season. Of course, it led to many people binge-watching the series and actually hating themselves for doing so. The more of the series you watched, the more you dreaded for it to end as you simply didn’t want it to be over. It’s that kind of feeling that goes to show you that creator/director Mike Flanagan did every…single…thing…right.

From this point forward, there will be some spoilers for The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. If you haven’t yet watched and don’t want to know, then, stop reading now.

The series comes from the Shirley Jackson novel, but it isn’t an exact recreation or adaptation. It most certainly isn’t a remake of the film versions that have come out over the years which have never quite been able to capture the true feeling with which Jackson wrote her book.

The Haunting of Hill House has been lauded as one of the best horror series of all time, but it has a great argument to be the best series of all time in any genre. Each and every episode gets better. The acting is simply superb. The camerawork is exquisite and the soundtrack wraps up the perfection in a beautifully wrapped package.

All of this greatness is only the beginning, though, because Mike Flanagan did no wrong.

One of the greatest things that a director can do for a movie or TV series is to get you to care for the characters you’re watching in front of you. That way, you’ll care more about the good things that happen to them and the troubles that come their way.

In The Haunting of Hill House, you’re going to constantly hope and wish that Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) stays clean or “well.”

You’re going to feel for Theo (Kate Siegel) as she sees things that no-one should ever have to suffer through or witness.

You’ll find yourself angry at Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser) and Steven (Michiel Huisman) for being so stubborn and not listening to anyone else. At times, you’ll even find yourself yelling at them as if they’re your very own sibling.

The death of Nell (Victoria Pedretti) is going to hit you early on, but it’s going to emotionally wreck you as each episode passes.

Hugh (Henry Thomas/Timothy Hutton) and Olivia (Carla Gugino), are they not so many aspects of your own parents?

You are going to become emotionally attached to every single member of the family and even some of the side ones too. There’s no way you can listen to that monologue given by Mr. Dudley (Robert Longstreet) in the basement and not tear up or feel like a close friend of yours suffered a great loss.

Seeing as the series is spread across 10 episodes, it’s not a constant fright fest of jump-scares and freak-outs. The horror is there with spirits and ghosts and the horror and the slight touch of gore, but it’s the tension. It’s the feeling. It’s the anticipation that brings the true fear and Mike Flanagan knew that he didn’t need to make this Friday the 13th.

As he told Vulture, the fear comes in the waiting and the set design.

“Seeing in the dark is a consistent challenge for us. Gothic horror relies on shadows, but also on being able to see the architecture and use it as an accomplice in a scare. Michael devised a pretty beautiful look for our darkness, and the rest was just having fun with the camera frame.”

For as frightening as all of that ends up being, Mike Flanagan’s ability to make you feel as if you are a part of the Crain family is what sucks you in. It’s what makes you scared of not only what is lurking in the dark, but what horrible thing may happen next to your family…err, their family.

The Haunting of Hill House is better than Stranger Things, House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Daredevil, and everything that Netflix has to offer. That’s not to say that those series aren’t good or even excellent, but it’s not Flanagan’s creation.

None of those series should feel bad, though. Flanagan’s 10-episode series is also better than NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Rectify, Game of Thrones, How To Get Away With Murder, and anything that any network/channel has to offer. It truly is that good.

If Mike Flanagan ends up creating a second season of The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix, it’s going to have a lot to live up to. Sure, there will likely be a brand new story and a different family entirely, but will it be able to compare to the story of the Crain family? It’s going to be a difficult task, but with Mike Flanagan at the helm of the series, it’s easy to see how every single thing is done exactly as it is supposed to be.

Frighteningly perfect.