Samsung Galaxy S10 Will Reportedly Come In 5G [Opinion]

According to CNET‘s recent report, Korean based Samsung will be following in Apple’s footsteps, developing a new trio of Galaxy S10 models. One of those models is reported to be launching as a 5G version in the United States. More details are certain to follow. For now, information has rolled in about the OLED screen, as well as various other aspects of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 capabilities and the company’s upcoming folding phone.

The standard S10 is codenamed “Beyond,” noted Bloomberg this Friday. They cited anonymous sources and said that the phone is roughly the same size as this year’s 5.8 inch S9 model. This new model’s OLED screen is said to be curved on both sides, coming with rounded corners and an attempt at having virtually no bezel at the top or the bottom. Another change will be with the fingerprint sensor. Samsung is rumored to be moving the sensor under the display, says CNET.

In a hope to match Apple’s iPhone XS Max and the company’s budget XR models, Samsung will be releasing a larger “Plus” version of the S10, as well as a more affordable version. The cheaper model will not have dual curved edges, however, nor will it contain a fingerprint sensor. CNET is also reporting that Samsung could be releasing a phone without a headphone jack, which many Android fans may be upset about. Certainty many iPhone followers were disappointed when Apple made such a move.

Word is, Samsung is speaking currently with Verizon in an effort to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 inside the United States with a 5G capable chipset. This information reinforces another recent rumor that Samsung’s new, foldable phone is codenamed “Winner.” A rumor that also suggests that the company has yet to choose between horizontal and vertical prototypes. Due to the uncertainty, it is suggested that Samsung fans may not see this new design until November, just as was suggested by CNET last month.

Samsung Mobile CEO D.J. Koh promised fans earlier this month that the foldable device will be a tablet with multitasking capability. He says it will be “really meaningful to our customers.” This wish to develop a foldable phone has become a race between Samsung and the company’s Chinese rival, Huawei. The foldable phone from Samsung is said to not be 5G capable.

For those who haven’t familiarized themselves with 5G, yes it is real, and yes it will be available through both Verizon and AT&T, says PCMag. 5G brings three new aspects to the table: greater speed to move more data, lower latency to be more responsive, and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once for sensors and smart devices.

The actual 5G radio system, known as 5G-NR, won’t be compatible with 4G. But all 5G devices, initially, will need 4G because they’ll lean on it to make initial connections before trading up to 5G where it’s available.