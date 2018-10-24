Bono Slams Brexit As A ‘Loss Of Shared Dreams,’ But Whose Dream Was The EU Anyhow? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Political power in the hands of the masses was the war cry of the European Enlightenment, not centralization in the hands of an unaccountable technocratic elite.

Never shy about making the sweeping and grandiose statement to get a wave of applause and a few Facebook likes, Bono has been at it again.

The NME reports that U2 was performing at an O2 Arena show when Bono stepped up to the soapbox and began delivering some further thoughts on the subject of Brexit and the UK’s plans to leave the European Union.

The frontman yelled to the crowd that London was “a great European city” and that Brexit was a “loss of shared dreams and shared strengths.”

Warming to the theme, Bono delivered his sermon backed by a huge EU-style flag.

The singer said, “We’ve just been touring all across Europe and whatever you think about it, all we heard about from Madrid to Berlin to Paris to Amsterdam is that people love the UK.”

“They love you. And no one wants you to leave. And that’s just the truth. For us, it’s more than just a gold star falling off a blue flag. It’s a loss of shared dreams, shared strengths. Without you, we are less. Without you, the English, the Scottish, the Welsh, the Northern Irish, we are less.”

Prior to Brexit becoming a reality, Bono claimed that such a threat has not faced Europe since the dark days of Hitler’s Nazi Germany, and America “should be very nervous about it.”

Bono called Britain’s then potential departure from the EU as “unthinkable stuff” and claimed the continent would face a wave of “hyper-nationalism.”

Such rhetoric from a former tax-dodger is all well and good, but exactly whose dream was the EU in the first place?

A U.S. military intelligence report written in November of 1944 details a secret meeting at the Maison Rouge Hotel in Strasbourg on August 10, 1944, where various Nazi officials and German industrialists from Volkswagen, Krupp, and Messerschmitt planned for Germany’s post-war recovery and the creation of the Fourth Reich.

The meeting in the exact same city where the European Parliament and European Court of Human Rights would be later based might just have laid the groundwork for the EU, explains author Adam Lebor in the Daily Mail.

“The Third Reich was defeated militarily, but powerful Nazi-era bankers, industrialists and civil servants, reborn as democrats, soon prospered in the new West Germany. There they worked for a new cause: European economic and political integration. “Is it possible that the Fourth Reich those Nazi industrialists foresaw has, in some part at least, come to pass?”

Lebor adds that a German economist named Ludwig Erhard, who had written a lengthy manuscript on the transition to a post-war economy after Germany’s defeat, wondered how German industry could expand its reach across the shattered European continent.

“The answer was through super-nationalism – the voluntary surrender of national sovereignty to an international body. “Germany and France were the drivers behind the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), the precursor to the European Union. The ECSC was the first supranational organisation, established in April 1951 by six European states. It created a common market for coal and steel which it regulated. This set a vital precedent for the steady erosion of national sovereignty, a process that continues today.”

Hitler’s master of propaganda Joseph Goebbels once said, “In 50 years’ time nobody will think of nation states.”

Whose dreams are multimillionaire Bono and his chums really so keen to protect?