How Trump Will Make The Immigration Crisis Much Worse [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As a wave of thousands of immigrants travel from Honduras to the U.S., Trump is reacting with his usual histrionics by vowing to cut foreign aid. And in so doing, he's just creating even more immigrants.

Gang violence. Drug cartels. Widespread corruption. Lack of jobs. These are the terrible things that the Honduran immigrants are fleeing. They’re so desperate to get away, they are willing to walk across the entire country of Mexico to reach the U.S. border.

And naturally, Trump is freaking out about it. For weeks, he’s been screaming on Twitter and at anyone else who will listen that these people are murderers, rapists and every other bad word that he’s actually allowed to say on cable news. There is, by the way, no evidence whatsoever to support these wild claims.

The pictures of the immigrants tells a different story. There are many women and young children into the group of thousands, and all of them are staring at the camera with bleak eyes, or waving American flags above their heads, or just standing somewhere looking incredibly beaten down by life itself.

They just want to get out of a truly terrible situation…so much so that they’re actually willing to come to a country that is plagued by mass shootings, does not provide health care and has a President who calls them terrible things and incites violence and hatred against them. So things must be pretty bad in Honduras, indeed.

John Moore / Getty Images

And they are. In fact, things in Honduras and its surrounding nations are really bad. But things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Again, we can thank Donald Trump for that.

“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.,” Trump said in a tweet on Monday. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”

Welcome to another colossally horrific idea from Donald Trump. The three countries he specifically named on Monday do receive massive amounts of foreign aid from the U.S., and life is still terrible for people in those countries. Honduras alone received over $175 million in 2017, according to USAID.

And thousands of people are still leaving the country. Cut off even more financial support, and the situation in Honduras is only going to get even worse.

Which means more people will flee the country in search of something better.

Here’s hoping that they find a much better option than the U.S., a country currently controlled by a madman who rants and raves on Twitter that they are paid criminals sent by the Democratic party ahead of the November midterm elections.

Because in Trump’s mind, that sort of thing is a canny political move that makes sense.