Not Only Are The New Orleans Saints Rolling, But Drew Brees Is Quietly Having His Best Season Ever [Opinion]

Just like the Saints continuing to roll as the season goes on, Drew Brees just gets better with age.

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints upped their record to 5-1 thanks to a comeback victory which was topped with a shocking ending. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his entire career and the Saints escaped with a one-point victory. While his stats may have not seemed overly exciting, Drew Brees continued on with what may end up as the very best season of his career.

As recapped by ESPN, Sunday’s game against the Ravens pushed the Saints to 5-1 and kept them on top of the NFC South. Since losing their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints have improved in virtually every single aspect of their game and oddly enough, so has Drew Brees.

In January, Brees will turn 40-years-old, and he’s said in the past that he would like to play until he’s at least 45. Some people scoffed at the idea, even though some quarterbacks have played well into their 40s despite their arms beginning to weaken and their talents starting to dwindle.

Through six games, Brees is quietly picking apart virtually every record that ever existed and he’s not slowing down. At the rate he’s going, he’s going to shatter a lot of his own records and possibly get the Saints another Super Bowl ring in the process.

Against the Ravens, Brees broke two more records and added his name to the history books forever. He joined Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have thrown 500 touchdowns in their careers. Obviously, Brees and Brady are going to continue adding to that number for a while.

On Sunday, Brees also became only the third quarterback in history to defeat all 32 teams in the NFL along with Manning and Favre. The only way they’ve been able to do that is by being a member of more than one team, and Brees defeated the Saints when he was with the San Diego Chargers.

Two weeks ago, he broke Peyton Manning’s record for the most passing yards all-time by any quarterback. The thing is, he broke that record and he’s going to keep on adding to it as Tom Brady is at least a full season of passing yards away from coming close to Brees’ numbers.

Through six games this season with the New Orleans Saints, Brees has 1,870 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and he’s completing 77.3 percent of his passes. He holds the record for completion percentage in a single season and that was set last year when he had 72 percent.

Yes, he’s more than five full points better this year.

Drew Brees is on pace for being very close to yet another 5,000-yard season, along with more than 30 touchdowns. Oh, and he has yet to throw an interception this season. Actually, he’s the only quarterback to not throw a pick in the 2018 NFL season at this point.

How can anyone stop that? How can anyone possibly stop a player who Father Time hasn’t even begun to touch?

The Los Angeles Rams are undefeated at 7-0. Only two teams have one loss in the NFL, and they are the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints. If the Saints can find a way to get past the Rams, they are the clear-cut favorites to represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl. Some might say that the Rams have every single thing they could possibly need to go all the way and win a championship.

Others would look at them and say, “But, they don’t have Drew Brees.”