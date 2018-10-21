‘American Horror Story Cult’ Is An Underrated Gem And Serves As A Warning To Partisans On Both Sides [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Alisha McKinney and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Since its inception, American Horror Story has bent the rules of television and defied genre consistently.

Before its most recent incarnation, Apocalypse, the show was always quick to point out hypocrisy and sadism within American culture. Cult is considered one of the most divisive and controversial seasons of an already polarizing series, but it shouldn’t be.

Cult is not a hate letter written just to right-wingers, it’s a also a great big, glaring message to hard-line leftists and to the indifferent. It shows how both sides of the aisle use fear to elicit votes and keep constituents complacent for furthering agendas not in their own best interests.

The main character, played by Sarah Paulson, is horrified to find out Donald Trump won the 2016 election after she cast a protest vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the state of Michigan, where Hillary Clinton lost by a margin of less than the amount of votes Stein received.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The season shows that grandstanding on the left is tantamount to voting for the right. When Paulson’s character is accused of shooting and killing a Hispanic male, it also shows how quickly the left are to turn on their own without having (or even wanting) all of the details.

Furthermore, AHS: Cult was quick to show that all political parties can be comparable to cults.

In the show, the far left has their own cult with SCUM (Society for Cutting Up Men), while the right has their obvious Manson-like cult (those who follow their supreme leader, Kai), and in the end, Paulson’s character is alluded to be starting a cult of her own.

Yes, the season was absolutely an indictment of Donald Trump and his followers, as well it should have been. Trump has been nothing but divisive since before his presidential campaign even started, but his rise to power perpetuated a growth of cult-like behavior on both the left and in those leaning even farther right than Trump supporters.

In the end, American Horror Story: Cult has a message for everyone, regardless of preference.

That message?

Stop looking for someone to lead you, for the news to tell you what to think, and to stop hurting others simply because they disagree with you or look different than you.

Think for yourselves and question authority. A free society doesn’t look for a demagogue to worship. A free society governs itself and elects leaders who will push toward re-uniting the United States of America as one country.