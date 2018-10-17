Zuckerberg Leaving Facebook Would Not Solve The Real Problem [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of David Johnson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Today, major investors have made it known that they want Mark Zuckerberg out as Chairman of the Board at Facebook. Since Zuckerberg owns a controlling share of the company, he is impervious to any such shareholder outburst. CNBC put it this way.

“Major Facebook investors, including public pension funds and state officials, are pushing for Mark Zuckerberg’s ouster as chairman of the company’s board. The proposal is largely symbolic, since Zuckerberg holds absolute control of the board. But it comes at a difficult time for Facebook, as security breaches plague the company and spur questions around corporate oversight.”

By AlexandraPopova / Shutterstock

While corporate oversight is definitely lacking at Facebook, the problems run deeper than that. The bigger problem may well be the users of social media, and the nature of social media. Putting in a better leader would not fundamentally change the nature of the beast.

Facebook is an open social platform for people who do not value privacy and who do not know the worth of their personal data profile. There is some reason to believe that if they did know, they wouldn’t care. The biggest supporters of Google’s products and services fully understand the personal information they are trading, and are still happy doing it.

The utility that people get from Facebook simply outweighs the downsides. Facebook has kept families together and been the catalyst for making new ones. Despite all the recent scandals, there is no sign the public has any interest in holding Facebook accountable.

An even deeper challenge is the nature of social media. From the ground up, social media platforms are built to make it easy to extract the data that users are freely sharing. A social media outlet cannot be both private and successful.

The mechanism that makes it easy for you to share pictures of your lunch also make it easy for advertisers to extrapolate petabytes of information about you. Users demand the service be free. And advertisers and researchers are willing to pay. Replace Zuckerberg, and this dynamic will still be in place.

A problem like Cambridge Analytica could have been handled better. But it is doubtful that it could have been avoided altogether, or that it can be avoided in the future.

While Facebook needs to reexamine its relationship with Mark Zuckerberg, we, the users, need to reexamine our relationship with social media. At the end of the day, our propensity to freely share every detail of our lives with strangers and corporations is the biggest problem with Facebook.