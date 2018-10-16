Here’s Why The Truth About Khashoggi Will Stay A Secret [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Everyone wants to know what happened to missing and now presumed dead journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But those answers aren't likely to come out.

Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Arabian consulate on October 2 of this year, and he never walked back out. Surveillance footage captured Khashoggi as he went into the building. It was the last time he was seen alive.

In the days that have followed, multiple stories and rumors have come out about what happened to Khashoggi. The newest reports say that his body was actually cut into pieces, as reported earlier by Inquisitr.

Turkish officials say they have evidence that Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate, and it’s pretty clear that something happened to him inside the building because he was never seen waking back outside of it. Turkish investigators performed an extensive search of the consulate, according to CNN. They were inside the building for 9 hours searching for clues.

Donald Trump dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where Pompeo met with Saudi royalty for no longer than 15 minutes, as reported by Business Insider.

Trump has delivered a bit of a mixed message when it comes to the alleged murder of Khashoggi. He has repeated a few times that Khashoggi was not an American citizen, though he has said that he will mete out “severe punishment” if it is discovered that the Saudis did kill Khashoggi.

But that’s not going to happen. Trump has already repeated the theory, first put out by the Saudi royal family, that radicals working outside the government somehow got into the consulate and killed the journalist who was known to be highly critical of the ruling Saudi royal family. Trump has also said he won’t back down from his current arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

And reportedly, Saudi Arabia is already coming up with what seems to be a plausible story about how Khashoggi was killed — something about an interrogation gone wrong.

It’s all smoke and mirrors and stories and rumor, and it’s all necessary. Because under no circumstances does the U.S. want to sever or endanger diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. The U.S. and the Saudis have been linked together in business for 70 years by virtue of the oil industry.

And yes, the oil industry is still a billion-dollar business that continues to drive politics, popular opinion and many aspects of American life. Saudi Arabia also buys more arms from the U.S. than any other country, filling U.S. coffers with billions of dollars in weapons sales on an annual basis.

Whatever actually happened to Khashoggi, it’s not likely that the facts will come out completely — and if they do, they’re going to twisted, spun and manipulated so that no matter what, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia can remain good friends and business partners.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-biggest supplier of oil to the U.S., and that is a big deal because the U.S. uses more oil by far than any other nation on this earth — to the tune of about 19.96 million barrels every single day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

With that much money changing hands, the results of one murder investigation aren’t going to derail the steady business relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia…no matter what it takes.