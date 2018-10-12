A Pro-Choice Activist Didn’t Really Set A World Record With Her 27th Abortion [Hoax] [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

In today’s world, there really shouldn’t be much of anything that surprises people anymore, but the shock and awe factor is still there. An article has started making the social media rounds lately, and it has a lot of people up in arms over its absurdity. The story states that a pro-choice activist has set a world record by having her 27th abortion, and she has been celebrating the accomplishment with a great big smile.

While being pro-choice is something that many people elect to be, this woman is not celebrating a world record for abortions, as the story is completely false.

The story is from the World News Daily Report, known sometimes by the acronym “WNDR.” It tells the story of a 34-year-old woman named Elena Travis who had a “historic operation” at the Sacramento Street Health Center; it was supposedly her 27th abortion, which was said to be a world record.

This article from WNDR has been spread around a lot on Twitter and Facebook lately, and it has been accompanied by major amounts of hatred. Anyone posting the article is usually disgusted by the fact that a pro-choice activist is going through abortions like it’s fun or some type of game.

What those people fail to realize is that none of the story is true.

The article has quotes they claim are from the woman featured in the pictures, but none of them are real. One of her quotes is so off the wall and strange that a number of social media users have expressed significant anger about it.

“It abortion is murder, then I’m a mass murderer.”

From there, the article states that Travis loves the feeling of being pregnant, but she needs to have the abortions for the good of her child and the world. She states that the child would only undergo “a life of misery and suffering” while also being “an extra burden for the planet.”

As reported by Snopes, the pictures are only stock photos from Getty Images, which can be found by looking up the phrase “happy patient.” The article was first published on October 9, 2018, and it has since been shared more than 2,000 times.

WNDR does rightfully admit that everything they publish is false and they even include a disclaimer on every page.

“World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.”

If that wasn’t enough to make you realize the story is false, it also details how Elena Travis had her first abortion… at the age of nine.

There are many sites on the Internet which are nothing but satire and a lot of them actually admit that right off the bat. One of the biggest problems is that people don’t read the disclaimer or any of the story before sharing it and becoming outraged. The idea that a pro-choice activist celebrated her 27th abortion with a smile and world record is expected to bring anger, but only if it were actually true and not a hoax.