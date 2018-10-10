What’s With The Trump-Kanye Bromance? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

After making a weird speech on SNL and deleting his social media accounts, Kanye West is headed to the White House to meet with the President. Because that makes sense.

This week, Donald Trump is hosting recording artist Kanye West at the White House. The White House is, of course, the official residence of the President of the United States and has been inhabited by every president since John Adams in the year 1800, according to Scholastic. And on Thursday, rapper Kanye West will be there. Not familiar with Kanye? He’s married to Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star, if that helps at all.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un has invited Pope Francis to come and visit him. And now we all live in a world where things that a North Korean dictator does make a lot more sense than things the President of the United States does.

Kanye West and Donald Trump have been simpatico for years now. Kanye has been seen many times wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, which was Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan. Both have tweeted favorable things about each other. And West says that he and Trump both share “dragon energy,” as reported by the BBC.

West publicly endorsed Trump’s presidency in 2016, and later was invited to meet the man himself at Trump Towers in New York, according to a timeline of their relationship put together by Billboard.

Kanye’s meeting with Trump to discuss the black community? Ooh, what’s next, Susan Collins gonna meet with Brett Kavanaugh to discuss women’s empowerment? #TuesdayThoughts — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 9, 2018

If you told me that Kanye would become an unhinged Trump supporter who thinks Abe Lincoln might’ve been black & wanna abolish the 13th amendment and Taylor Swift would support her Democratic representatives in the future 3 years ago, I would’ve called you delusional. — Mexican Rug Dealer (@chingon_m) October 9, 2018

It seems like a strange pairing, Donald Trump and Kanye West. On the surface, it doesn’t appear they have much in common. Donald Trump was born in 1946 in New York City to wealthy parents, and became a millionaire by the time he was 8 years old, as reported by Business Insider. He is best-known as a real estate mogul, reality TV star and the sitting President of the United States.

Kanye West was born on the other side of the country in California three decades later, in 1977. His parents divorced when he was young. West grew up in a middle-class lifestyle in Chicago and lived for a while in China. He clawed his way to the top of the rap game, starting out in the 1990s producing other artists. His father, Ray West, was a former Black Panther.

So…why would Kanye West like anything about Donald Trump? Politically, socioeconomically, nothing in West’s background suggests that he should become a conservative idealist…and maybe he isn’t. This bromance isn’t as much about politics as it is about personality.

On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be much to link Trump and West. Their backgrounds are completely different, they aren’t contemporaries age-wise and they are in two very different career fields.

However, these two men have extremely similar personalities. Both are outspoken people who have lived at least part of their lives in the public eye. Both are known for speaking their minds, and neither seems concerned if their opinions create new enemies. Both have been known to be active on social media. Both can be considered to be alpha males. And both seem to have an overabundance of confidence in everything they say and do.

Like Kanye says, they share dragon energy.