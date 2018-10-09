The Domino Effect That Could Have Happened If Drew Brees Had Signed With The Miami Dolphins [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

2006 is a year that could have had a drastic effect on the world of football.

On Monday Night Football, Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time passing leader by passing Peyton Manning and taking the record as his own. He did it in true Brees’ fashion too as he completed 26-of-29 for 363 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Looking back now, the entire landscape of the NFL and college football if Brees had not signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

In his last ever game with the San Diego Charges, Brees suffered an injury which was said to have been a one-in-500 injury. He dislocated his shoulder through the bottom of the joint, a 360-degree tear of his labrum, and a 50 percent tear of his rotator cuff.

Many expected him to never be the same ever again. The Chargers had drafted Philip Rivers and it appeared as if his career was possibly over. It was obvious his time in San Diego was over, but Brees was given another chance by the New Orleans Saints.

As reported by ESPN, Drew Brees signed a six-year deal for $60 million with the Saints back on March 15, 2006. That deal paved the way for two NFC Championship appearances, one Super Bowl victory, and a lot of records that now belong to the New Orleans Saints.

Had a few different things happened, though, the way things are today may not even be close to how they currently look.

On that same day, the Miami Dolphins decided to stop waiting on lower contract demands from Drew Brees and traded for Daunte Culpepper. They sent a second-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings and had landed their quarterback of the future.

Then-Dolphins coach Nick Saban and the franchise believed Culpepper would recover better from a knee injury than Brees would from a shoulder injury. A little over one year later, the Dolphins released the quarterback and the Daunte Culpepper experiment in Miami was over.

It was obvious early on in his only season with the Dolphins that his mobility was truly hampered by his knee injury. In Brees’ first season with the Saints, he passed for a then-career-high of 4,418 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Eliot J. Schechter / Getty Images

At the end of the one season of Culpepper’s career in Miami, the Dolphins were also looking for a new head coach. The New York Times reported that Nick Saban had continuously said he was not leaving the team, but then, he quit the NFL and went to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Since he took over as the head coach of the Tide, five national championships have come to Alabama and many more are likely to come. The thing is, would Saban have actually gone against his word and left Miami if Drew Brees had been his quarterback?

There have been a lot of other things that have taken place in the NFL and NCAA over the last 12 years, and all of it has changed how things may have gone. Had the Miami Dolphins just taken a chance on Drew Brees, though, it may have been them in the news right now with the quarterback hugging Nick Saban instead of Sean Payton.

A celebration, dance off and speech in the locker room after last night's historic performance! PHOTOS: https://t.co/XM2fAbs1bd ????: @MBUSA #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/TR0aY907fr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

It’s hard to imagine how football life would be if:

Drew Brees had signed with the Miami Dolphins

Daunte Culpepper was traded to the New Orleans Saints

Nick Saban stayed the head coach of the Dolphins

Joe Kines remained coach of Alabama after Mike Shula’s firing

Looking at that list of possible changes to how things went back in 2006 and 2007, it’s almost hard to even grasp all of it. The New Orleans Saints have had six winning seasons since Drew Brees arrived while the Miami Dolphins have had two. Daunte Culpepper has long been out of the league. Nick Saban left the NFL to bring Alabama into the highest level of elite status of college football.

Meanwhile, Drew Brees is continuing to get better with age, breaking records, and being happy exactly where he was meant to be – New Orleans.