Why I’m Stoked About Taylor Swift’s Political Announcement [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chris Walker and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The pop and country star came out in support of Democratic candidates that support LGBT rights, oppose gender and racial discrimination.

I’m probably the last person you’d consider to be a “Swiftie” — I’m a 34-year-old guy who grew up on grunge music and punk rock, with a lot of other influences from my parents thrown in. But when Taylor Swift emerged on the music scene years ago, I was hooked from the get-go.

Her country music roots and song style reminded me of the “outlaw country” style brand of music that I listened to with my folks. The lyrics were vivid, creating a story in your head you could almost see. And the “feel” of her singing felt genuine — you could believe her struggles with trying to stand out against the captain of the cheer team while sitting on the bleachers.

As she progressed to pop music, I stuck with Swift’s music, primarily because I now had a child of my own who was listening to the genre. Although she shifted away from the country genre, her music was still catchy, and I remained a fan, though not necessarily admitting as much in social settings.

Through it all, Swift has kept her politics close to the vest. That’s somewhat admirable: rather than distancing herself from a large segment of her fan base, Swift decided to be more inclusive, choosing not to alienate some at the expense of placating others.

That being said, Swift’s decision to announce her support for Democratic candidates running for Congress in her home state of Tennessee has me thrilled.

Though I tend to vote more left-of-center as well, my support for Swift’s choice to express her preferences isn’t based on partisan reasoning per se. Rather, I’m happy to read the Instagram note from Swift because she explains why it’s so important for her to speak up now, and to not remain silent any longer.

Swift explains that she has been reluctant to speak out about politics in the past, but “due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she captioned her Instagram post. Her support of LGBTQ rights, her recognition of the struggles that people of color face in this nation, and her observances of gender discrimination, led her to speak out against Republican Party candidates she feels would not work to protect or improve the lives of others.

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift wrote, specifically singling out GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Tennessee Marsha Blackburn as someone she would be voting against. Swift endorsed her Democratic opponent, former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen, instead.

Not everyone has been as welcoming of Swift’s decision to speak out, as Inquisitr has previously reported, but I for one am ecstatic that Swift has decided to share her views to her mass audience. My happiness at her decision to do so is because it’s not about partisanship for Swift: it’s about promoting common decency for all within our society, recognizing that injustices do exist in this nation that needs to be rectified.

That’s a position I believe we should all get behind. And it’s why I’m proud to say that I’m a huge fan of Swift.