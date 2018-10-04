With Halloween On The Horizon Ouija Board Users Recall Their Encounters With The Spooky Devices [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Dare you dabble with the great unknown?

It’ll soon be Halloween, and foul things believed long dead will once again strut their stuff on this mortal coil.

When darkness descends and all is moonlight, some say you might catch a glimpse of one of these terrifying apparitions from beyond the grave in the growing shadows or in the mirror at midnight, but then again a heady mixture of alcohol and high spirits can do strange things to a person’s mind, not to mention their appearance.

Others say the voices of the departed can be heard upon the howling wind, but to a befuddled mind which is numb and dumb with superstition, the wind in question could be little more than a barbaric bout of high-pitched flatulence caused by an almost lethal dose of candy and doughnuts.

For a genuine warts n’ all Halloween experience, more and more people are turning to that ancient and time-honored device to get in touch with those on the other side — the Ouija board.

Long regarded as a hotline to the afterlife, the Ouija board has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years. In fact, they are flying off the shelves quicker than you can say, “Oh no, it looks like poltergeist activity.”

But if you’re thinking of dabbling with a Ouija board this Halloween. Be advised it – it could scare the hell out of you.

Although Ouija boards are viewed as a harmless parlor trick by some, many, including the church, regard them as dangerous tools which can trigger psychological harm — or something even more sinister. Ouija boards were invented in America at the height of the spiritualist craze of the 19th century, where seances and mediums seemed to be waiting around every corner to help one contact the dead.

They enjoyed a brief resurgence in the 1960s, even outstripping sales of other well-loved board games such as Monopoly, and kids who didn’t have the money to buy a mass produced Ouija board would make their own.

Yet in 1973, the film The Exorcist, based on a true story of a teenager who became obsessed after playing with a Ouija board for long periods, seemed to change the public’s perception of the devices.

Skeptics believe that when the planchette on a Ouija board moves to spell out messages, it is powered entirely by the subconscious of the users involved, and not spirits from beyond the grave.

Reader’s Digest has spoken to 12 people about their encounters with Ouija boards and it makes for spooky reading.

Justin, 32, from New Jersey used a Ouija board with several of his friends, but instead of the planchette moving to certain letters and asking their questions, it, “We to all four corners of the board and made an X.”

Needless to say, Justin was spooked but it didn’t deter him from using one again. And once again the same thing happened. Justin explained, “I felt like it was some kind of hex.”

He could have been right because later that night when he was asleep in bed he felt a forceful arm grab his. When he opened his eyes in fright no-one was there.

When Abby, 20, from Florida was getting ready for bed after playing with a Ouija board earlier in the day, her computer screen turned itself on by itself. Thinking nothing of it she turned it off,

only for it to click back to life. An anxious Abby pulled the plug on the computer but guess what? It turned itself back on even without an identifiable power source. That same night she buried her Ouija board in the backyard.

Ossiana, 30, from New Jersey was either brave or just plain stupid because she fancied playing with the Ouija board on her own. As she put her hands on the pointer and began to ask questions nothing happened. So she took her hand soft and something extremely scary happened. The planchette began to move around on its own. Ossiana has vowed never to dabble with Ouija boards again.

Are you still tempted to connect with the “spirits of the medium” this Halloween?