Melania Trump Kicks Off Africa Trip In Dress That Costs 1,377 Times The Ghanaian Daily Minimum Wage [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Melania's dress retails for around $2,000; the daily minimum wage where she's visiting is $1.67.

Melania Trump kicked off her Africa visit by wearing a dress that the average Ghanaian worker would have to work for years to be able to afford.

As E! Online reports, the first lady began her five-day, four-nation Africa trip at a hospital in Accra, Ghana, where she was greeted by crowds dancing while waving American and Ghanaian flags. One little girl even presented Mrs. Trump with a bouquet of flowers.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump wore a red-and-white striped shirtdress by French fashion house Celine and a pair of white Manolo Blahnik high-heeled shoes. The dress retails for $2,300, and shoes similar to the ones Mrs. Trump wore retail for around $1,000 on the designer’s website. All told, the more expensive parts of Mrs. Trump’s outfit total somewhere in the neighborhood of $3,000.

In Ghana, according to the government’s website, the minimum daily wage is eight Ghanaian cedis, or about $1.67. That means that a Ghanaian minimum wage worker would have to put in around 1,377 days on the job to be able to afford Mrs. Trump’s dress alone, or 1,796 days to be able to afford the entire ensemble.

.@FLOTUS holds a 6month old baby at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra, Ghana. The First Lady handed out teddy bears and Be Best-themed blankets donated by the White House to young children and their mothers. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/FXMPccRYpx — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 2, 2018

Of course, Melania Trump is not the first first lady to visit a poor country wearing clothes that would be out of reach for the very people she’s visiting. As Free Beacon reported at the time, then-first lady Michelle Obama visited Liberia and Morocco in 2016 wearing a black floral Proenza Schouler wrap dress that, at the time, retailed for $1,750. By comparison, in Liberia, one of the poorest countries in the world, that dress would have been worth five times an average Liberian worker’s annual income. In Morocco, that dress would have cost a Moroccan worker 60 percent of his or her annual income to afford.

Mrs. Trump, for her part, often raises eyebrows with her fashion choices. Last week, for example, she was seen wearing black at about the same time a social media hashtag – #BelieveSurvivors – encouraged sexual assault survivors and their allies to wear black. And perhaps most famously, Mrs. Trump once showed up at a detention center where immigrant children were being held wearing a jacket with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” emblazoned on the back. Mrs. Trump, through a spokesperson, insisted that there was no meaning behind that particular fashion choice.

Meanwhile, Melania’s Africa trip is expected to include visits to Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt, according to NBC News, during which she’ll focus on child welfare.