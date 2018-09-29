New ‘The Young And The Restless’ Theory Posits Shocking Possibility For Jack’s Paternity! [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Dillin and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Last week, The Young and the Restless revealed that Victor and Jack are not brothers. However, that still leaves a massive unanswered question for Jack — who is his father if it’s not John Abbott?

For months now, Jack (Peter Bergman) has searched for his biological father after his mother, Dina (Marla Adams) confirmed that John Abbott wasn’t his father. The news threw Jack into a complete tailspin, and he ended up leaving the family business, Jabot. After he found a picture featuring several men in Dina’s safe deposit box at the bank, Jack began a wild chase to learn his real identity.

One of the men in the image was Phillip Chancellor, which lead to a crazy storyline where Jack’s son Kyle (Michael Mealor) ended up digging up Phillip’s body to obtain a DNA sample. Ultimately, the test ruled just like it did last week for Albert Miller — Jack was not a match.

Another man in the photo was Neil Fenmore, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Jill’s (Jess Walton) dad, and for a brief second, they blanched at the thought that way back when they committed incest. A blood type test ruled that out, though. The other man in the group was Stuart Brooks, the father of Jack’s one-time girlfriend, Peggy, which would lead to yet another possible incest situation, so he ruled Brooks out as well.

That leaves Jack’s paternity still in question. However, some fans have an idea about what might have happened, and it is unexpected.

In the group We Love Y&R, fan Yaya Christophe asked an intriguing question. She wrote, “So who thinks Ashley not Victor switched Jack DNA; because she wanted him out of the company after what he pulled?”

Another Y&R fan, Maggie Pearson wrote, “I believe it was Ashley!! She wanted to get even for the Blood Abbott clause!!”

All those months ago, Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) fought over the blood Abbott clause when Jack was CEO. The requirement kept Ashley from the company’s top job because she’s not actually a blood Abbott — Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) is her father because of an affair he had with Dina.

After Jack threw the clause in her face, Ashley was hopping mad, and it seems plausible that she might have switched up the DNA test to get back at her brother after his hurtful behavior.

After all, Ashley is leaving the show soon, and this could be part of her exit storyline.

Inquisitr reported good news for fans, though, because Eileen Davidson isn’t gone from Genoa City for good.