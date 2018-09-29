What Will A One-Week Investigation Of Kavanaugh Accomplish? Not Much [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has ordered an FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh amid numerous requests for him to do so. Here's why Trump's directive is more about showmanship than action.

To be perfectly clear, Donald Trump ordered a “supplemental” background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh. Also, he stipulated that the investigation has to be completed within one week.

“As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week,” he said, as reported by Fox News.

At a press conference just two days before Trump made this statement, he was firm that the FBI has “nothing to investigate,” according to CNN.

Many Democratic Senators and members of the public have been screaming for a thorough FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s latest pick for the Supreme Court, following claims of sexual abuse leveled against him by Christine Blasey Ford. Since Ford came forward, other women have made statements that they, too, have been sexually abused or sexually harassed by Kavanaugh.

Meanwhile, the Senate Majority Leader is planning to move full steam ahead with Kavanaugh’s confirmation — investigation or no investigation.

“This is a nomination that deserves to move forward — and that is precisely what is happening,” said Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

A full Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court could happen as early as next week, and the Republicans are not stopping to consider what the FBI investigation may yield.

That’s because it’s all just for show. One week isn’t enough time to investigate what kind of toothpaste Kavanaugh uses, and it’s certainly not enough time for the interviews the FBI would need to conduct to thoroughly check into all the claims of sexual assault currently facing Kavanaugh.

Democrats in the Senate have been pushing for a follow-up FBI investigation since Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. Republicans have steadfastly stood against this notion, until someone finally broke ranks. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) publicly called for the investigation, saying he wouldn’t be comfortable moving ahead with the confirmation without one.

Several other Republican Senators jumped onboard with the idea, so Donald Trump paid them lip service by ordering this week-long investigation to appease them.

Putting a deadline on an investigation is a ridiculously horrible idea, as no one can know how long it will take to conduct an interview, follow a lead or piece together varying statements from different people.

The Republicans, who currently have a majority control of the Senate, only need 50 votes plus the vice president’s tie-breaking vote to make Brett Kavanaugh the next Supreme Court Justice, which is a lifetime appointment. As a justice on the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh will be in a position to help make rulings about the most important issues affecting all 330 million Americans for decades to come.

But it’s fine. The FBI has a week to find out if he’s a sexual abuser of women.