‘Days Of Our Lives’: Why Brady & Kristen Will End Up Back Together [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Amanda Lynne and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Days of our Lives fans have been watching for years as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has been wronged by a series of women, and had his heart broken over and over again.

The fan favorite character can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to his love life. He’s been cheated on, lied to, abandoned, and everything in between. However, he manages to continue to pick himself up, dust himself off, and start all over again with someone news.

As Days of our Lives viewers know, Brady has been through tough times with women such as Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and Kristen DiMera (then Eileen Davidson, now Stacy Haiduk). Now he’s doing it all over again with his current fiance, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Fans have been watching day after day as Eve has spun a web of lies around her relationship with Brady. Many viewers will remember that when Theresa came back to town and sued Brady for custody of their young son, Tate Black, Eve jumped in to keep her man from losing his son, which turned out to be a horrible mistake on her part.

Eve joined forces with Brady’s devious grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and schemed to plant drugs in the apartment that Theresa was living in. However, when it was revealed that the drugs were planted, and did not belong to Theresa, Brady ended up losing custody of Tate.

Theresa then packed her bags, took her son, and jetted to California to be with her parents, Shane and Kimberly. Brady was devastated, but he had no clue that Eve had wronged him.

Now the cat is officially out of the bag, and Brady knows that Eve played a huge part in him losing custody of Tate. You would think he would be used to getting his heart broken, but Brady is surprised each and every time.

Devastated by Eve’s betrayal, Brady is a loose cannon. He tends to go off the deep end when he’s been wronged, and may even start drinking again. Of course, Kristen will likely swoop in and try to take advantage of Brady’s vulnerable state, and it is very likely that Brady will take the bait.

Days of our Lives fans shouldn’t be surprised if they see Brady Black jump back into the arms, and the bed, of Kristen DiMera, in upcoming episodes. Not only will make for some juicy drama in Salem, but it will also play right into Kristen’s devilish hands.

Tune into Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC to see how it all plays out.