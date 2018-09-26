Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor – 49ers Have Quarterback Options, But What About Colin Kaepernick? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Danny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

There are some good possibilities out there, but the Niners may want to turn to a name from their past.

When Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers had to prepare for the worst and that news was delivered on Monday. As reported by Inquisitr, their starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and is gone for the season. The team states that C.J. Beathard will be their starter, but there are other options out there in the free agent market and even through a possible trade.

Of course, Colin Kaepernick is still out there too.

The loss of Jimmy Garoppolo threw a huge wrench into the works of what the Niners were hoping would be a bounceback season. Now, they have a second-year player at the helm who has little experience and isn’t really in a position yet to lead an NFL franchise.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Beathard is who the team is going with as the starter, but it’s no surprise that they are looking for help. As reported by 24/7 Sports, they could look at making a trade with a team that has a veteran QB on their roster as a back-up.

The Cleveland Browns have Tyrod Taylor on the bench now, and that is due to Baker Mayfield stepping in as the starter. In New Orleans, the Saints traded for Teddy Bridgewater who is seemingly set to be the heir apparent to Drew Brees in the next few years.

There’s also the free agent market and another former Saint is on the market.

In light of the Jimmy Garappolo injury news, the #49ers are bringing in QB Tom Savage for a workout, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2018

Tom Savage has spent time with a few different teams and saw his most action with the Houston Texans where he went 2-5 as a starter. His time in New Orleans lasted no longer than the preseason as the Saints chose to hold onto Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as their back-ups.

NFL veterans Kellen Clemens and Matt Simms are also going to work out for the 49ers. Invitations were also sent out to Matt Moore and T.J. Yates with the hope that they would come in and show what is left in their tanks.

Jay Cutler came back to the NFL to lead the Miami Dolphins last year, but the New York Post says the Niners aren’t looking at him.

But again, what about Colin Kaepernick?

Nike 'very proud' of Colin Kaepernick ad, response to it, CEO says https://t.co/xIrPSRpsl5 pic.twitter.com/m5RahNnO5u — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) September 26, 2018

Right now, Kaepernick is the face of Nike. He’s suing the NFL for collusion as he alleges that many people worked together to keep him off of a league roster. Kaepernick believes his pre-game protests against racial injustice caused a domino effect through the NFL which has left him without a job.

In six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick racked up 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, 2,300 yards on the ground, and 13 rushing touchdowns. He opted out of his contract with San Francisco after the 2016 season and he hasn’t seen a field again since that time.

He’s only 30-years-old, is in great shape, and could very well contribute to an NFL team if given the chance. Two big questions remain in this interesting scenario that has been presented, though, and they are if the 49ers would take a chance on him again and if Kaepernick would even give them a second thought if they made an offer.

The San Francisco 49ers truly believed that this could be the year they were going to be at least a playoff contender. Richard Sherman was brought in to rejuvenate the defense. Garoppolo was set to lead the offense. A number of bright young stars were going to bring it all together and make San Fran relevant in the NFC again.

It’s kind of hard for anyone to really get excited about things with C.J. Beathard leading the charge. With only three games gone in the season, all is not yet lost for 2018, but the 49ers may need to make a really big move at the quarterback position.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to see if there could be a reconciliation with Colin Kaepernick. Not only would he bring in the experience that could help lead the team this season, but accepting him and his protests could turn the Niners into “America’s Team.”

According to Sports Illustrated, though, there has been no discussion of bringing Kaepernick back into the 49ers franchise.

Kyle Shanahan said there has not been any discussion about bringing in Colin Kaepernick. Shanahan said that discussion was held last year, and he determined Kaepernick was not the style of QB he wanted for the offense. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 24, 2018

After a few years in the league and an early Super Bowl appearance, some teams began learning how to read and guard against Colin Kaepernick. With that, his numbers and performance began to drop, but he was starting to come back around and reinvent his game. Then, the rug was pulled out from under him and his career was essentially over, but it doesn’t have to be.

The San Francisco 49ers put all of their hopes, and a lot of their money, into Jimmy Garoppolo and he’s gone for the season. Trading for a quarterback to lead the team is one option, but the answer could be sitting in free agency in the form of Tom Savage, Tim Tebow, Matt Moore, or many others. Then again, checking to see if all the bridges between them and Colin Kaepernick are burned may not end up being a bad idea.