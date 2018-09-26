‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3, Episode 11 Predictions: Eren Versus Beast, Colossal, And Armored Titans [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 11 could feature an epic battle between Eren and three powerful Titans.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 10, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured the return of three powerful titans – Colossal Titan, Beast Titan, and Armored Titan. The Beast Titan and the Armored Titan engaged in an epic fight wherein Reiner Braun ended up suffering a massive defeat.

The Beast Titan reminded Reiner and Bertholdt Hoover that their main priority is to retrieve the power of the Founding Titan from Eren and not to save their comrade Annie Leonhart, who is currently in an underground prison inside the Walls. The upcoming episode of Attack on Titan is expected to reveal the identity of the man who came out of the nape of the Beast Titan.

For those who already read the manga, they are definitely aware that the Beast Titan is Eren’s half-brother, Zeke Yeager. Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 10 showed how powerful the Beast Titan really is. With the way he speaks, the Beast Titan could have a higher rank than Reiner, Bertholdt, and Annie. If the three powerful Titans join hands and attack the Walls, it remains a big question mark if Eren will be able to stop them all.

Despite having the power of the Founding Titan, Eren already had a hard time dealing with the Armored Titan. However, aside from Levi Ackerman and the Survey Corps, a powerful ally of humanity could soon appear in the upcoming episode of Attack on Titan.

In the previous episode, Kenny Ackerman gave Levi a Titan injection before he died. As of now, it remains a mystery who will be using the Titan injection, but knowing that it came from Rod Reiss, it is expected to result in a powerful Titan transformation. There are already hints that Eren will force Armin Arlert to use the Titan injection in order to save his life. However, since Armin is only a normal human, he may have a hard time controlling his Titan power.

With the appearance of the Colossal and Armored Titans, some fans are wondering what happened to Ymir, a graduate of the 104th Training Corps and the best friend of Historia Reiss. When Reiner and Bertholdt failed to kidnap Eren, Ymir volunteered to come with them so that they won’t be empty-handed when they return to their homeland. If Ymir is still alive and also decide to return inside the Walls, there is a strong chance that she will ally with Eren and protect Queen Historia.