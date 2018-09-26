Here’s How Trump Will Get Revenge on the UN [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of KC Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Everyone is talking about Donald Trump's embarrassing moment before the UN on Monday. But it won't take long before Trump finds a way to get his revenge on them.

Donald Trump was true to form on Tuesday when he stepped in front of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He began his speech, as usual, by touting the achievements of his Administration.

According to him, as reported by CNN, his Administration has “accomplished more than almost any Administration in the history of our country.”

The room, full of world leaders and dignitaries, fell into laughter at Trump’s expense. And he absolutely, positively hated it.

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” Trump blurted, before again launching into his prepared remarks.

That moment of truth from Trump is telling, and after he’s had some time to stew about the moment and the resulting media coverage, more moments of the true Trump are certain to follow.

Trump has never been one to allow a critical remark to pass him without a comeback, and his Twitter feed is full of great examples of that. He has famously engaged in social media feuds with a number of people, everyone from celebrities to politicians to media personalities to LeBron James.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

So how is Trump likely to react to the UN attendees who laughed basically right in his face…on the world stage, no less? Badly.

Many mental health professionals have publicly speculated that Donald Trump suffers from narcissistic personality disorder, according to a report earlier this year from New York Magazine. This has been an ongoing theory that can only be settled by a one-on-one psychiatric evaluation. However, many agree that he displays quite a few of the traits associated with this particular disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people who suffer from narcissistic personality disorder have an inflated sense of self-importance and a deep-rooted need for attention. They often also have troubled relationships and a marked lack of empathy for other people. People who suffer from this disorder are highly sensitive to criticism of any kind.

So being laughed at by a room full of people, and important people at that, is going to cause a reaction. A common reaction to criticism for people with this disorder is anger. It’s also common for narcissists to lash out at those who have hurt them, and belittle them in order to feel better about the situation.

Which means you can start looking for a Twitter rant or a furious speech coming from Trump within the next few hours or days…because this is a reaction that, so far, has been common to him.