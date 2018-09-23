Freddy Krueger Is Back! Robert Englund Returns To The Role He Made Famous [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

"One, two, Freddy's coming for you!"

Robert Englund is set to pull on the famous hat and play Freddy Krueger one last time reports the NME.

If you were a child growing up in the 1980s, fedora hats, striped sweaters, and the old bladed glove screamed one thing — Freddy Krueger.

Krueger may have had a thing for dreamers, but the son of a thousand maniacs was the stuff nightmares were made of, and lots of them. Eight movies worth to be precise.

Krueger was the villain’s villain: bad, mad, and dangerous to dream about. Freddy was the star of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and he also had a fantastic way with one-liners and wore his hat at a particularly stylish and jaunty angle.

Played to perfection by Robert Englund, Krueger was hard to beat because he terrorized his victims by using their own subconscious and primal fears as his personal torture tools.

In 2010, a new movie-going generation whose aesthetic senses had been brutalized by a never-ending cinematic stream of gratuitous gore were primed to be introduced to the subtle terror and myriad monstrosities that a character like Freddy can bring to the table, when a reboot of Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street hit the big screen.

Robert Englund was replaced by Jackie Earle Haley as Freddy, but in terms of introducing the scar-faced dream monster to a new generation, the film fell flat as a pancake and lacked the punch of the 1984 original.

Krueger had been born again as little more than a humorless slasher on the hunt. Gone were the quips, the camp mannerisms, the impish smile that seemed to suggest, “You’ve no idea how truly psychopathic I can be,” and in its place was little more than a poor man’s Leatherface.

It was very much a case of one, two, Freddy’s coming for you. Three, four, we’ve been there before.

The only difference is that beforehand, we had a groundbreaking, truly horrifying premise and a punchy, no-prisoner-taking plot successfully married with the intimidating presence of Englund’s Freddy. This time around, the film was a bland and plodding rehash, with a Krueger as dull as ditchwater and as tepid as regurgitated tea.

The new A Nightmare on Elm Street had the overall effect of boring movie audiences to sleep and then politely waking them up and reminding them to be scared because — here’s Freddy!

Here’s the good news: Robert Englund is going to reprise the role he made famous.

Here’s the not so good news: It’s not going to be in a film but a special Halloween version of ABC’s the Goldbergs.

#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018

But beggars can’t be choosers, right?