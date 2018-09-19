Will Meghan Markle Regret Giving Up Her Acting Career To Be A Kept Woman? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The thespian who became a Duchess is now playing one of the biggest roles of all

Now that that the tinkling bells of Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry last May have all but played out and the honeymoon period is over, does the Duchess look back at her life as a thespian with wistful regret?

Admittedly, Meghan was never going to win an Oscar. As an actress, she was always slightly wooden and contrived but she did achieve a lot of success on the small screen, particularly for her role in TV drama Suits.

Yet Meghan’s thespian sensibilities took a backseat when she fell head over heels in love with her flame-haired Prince.

Obviously being a royal, however minor, is a lot more demanding than being an actress, and you can’t play both roles simultaneously. So what’s a gal to do?

Pack it all in of course and live the life of a pampered darling living off the fat of the land.

In all seriousness though, Meghan thought long and hard about ditching the career she had fought tooth and nail for since she was a child.

Way back in November of last year the 36-year-old laid bare her decision to forsake acting during her and Prince Harry’s first joint TV interview.

Hello! Magazine reported the Duchess explaining, “I just see it as a change… It’s a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have – I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there.”

Meghan also revealed that not acting would free up her time to focus on more worthy causes going forward.

Of course, Meghan’s choice to give up her career and become a wife, no matter how royal, is nothing new. It’s as old as the hills.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sixty years previously Grace Kelly threw away her Hollywood career to marry Monaco’s Prince Rainier III. It would appear feminism is not really welcome beyond the palace gates. And as for keeping a day job? Forget about it!

Interestingly enough Grace Kelly would later regret giving up acting. According to J Randy Taraborrelli’s book on the princess, Once Upon A Time, she would lament, “How many wonderful roles I might have played now?”

After another few years of walking around in expensive frocks and nude heels whilst shaking hands with a long line of strangers and smiling earnestly, will Meghan ask herself that same question?

Or will she allow herself to be typecast indefinitely?