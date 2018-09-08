Why It’s Not Okay To Blame Ariana Grande For Mac Miller’s Death [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Vivien Alexander and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Following Mac Miller’s death on Friday, his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, has been receiving overwhelming amounts of vitriol and anger from his fans. Many blame her for Miller’s overdose, saying that she should have remained in the relationship and encouraged him to find sobriety.

Trolls have taken to Instagram and Twitter, commenting on her photos and directing hateful tweets her way. Many of them imply that his death was her fault, while others have wished death upon her “causing” the tragedy. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the harassment got so bad that Ariana was forced to disable comments on her Instagram posts.

This behavior has stirred up controversy, with many people defending Ariana Grande against these attacks. Many find it unfair that she is being blamed for something that she had little control over. Miller had long struggled with drug use, and she was not responsible for his decisions or his life.

A number of celebrities have posted about the abuse Ariana Grande has been receiving, condemning those that have posted hateful and inflammatory things about her. It is easy to forget that Grande and Miller were still friends after the breakup, and she is likely just as shocked and upset at the loss as everyone else. During this time, she needs support — not blame.

I'm worried about Ariana Grande, too. She shouldn't be to blame for Mac Miller's overdose/death. He was a grown man dealing with his own personal demons. It's a really sad and unfortunate situation but it was ultimately his own choices that led to his fate. — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) September 7, 2018

If you even think of talking about the tragic death of Mac Miller as being Ariana Grande’s responsibility then you misunderstand how both substance abuse and relationships work. — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) September 7, 2018

Some reports have claimed that Miller’s substance abuse began after his split from Grande, which is also untrue. According to a 2013 article by Noisey, Mac Miller was openly doing drugs by that point. Again later in 2015, he spoke with Billboard about his drug use. Even if he broke sobriety because of the breakup, it is no reason to blame the pop singer. He was responsible for his own decisions, however harmful they were.

She was not his caretaker, and it was not her responsibility to endure hardship and unhappiness for his sake. His loss is a tragedy, but it was not Ariana Grande’s fault.

This is not the first time Miller’s fans have hounded Grande. Earlier this year, Miller was charged with a DUI after being involved in a car accident. His fans immediately dumped the blame onto his ex-girlfriend, but Grande took the harassment in stride. As reported by The Cut, she replied calmly to the comments.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety. Of course I didn’t share how hard or scary it was while it was happening, but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out.”

While many fans of Miller and his work have a right to mourn, they do not have the right to torment Ariana Grande for leaving him.