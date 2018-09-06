Washington Redskins: 3 Bold Predictions For Adrian Peterson In 2018 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What bold predictions can be made for Redskins' running Adrian Peterson this season?

Adrian Peterson was considered the NFL’s best running back just a few short years ago. He was the face of the Minnesota Vikings and was one of the most dominant runners to ever play the game. Now, not that far removed from that status, Peterson nearly went unsigned this offseason.

Finally, after a long wait in free agency and into training camp, the Washington Redskins decided to sign Peterson to a one-year deal. The move came shortly after rookie running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL in the teams preseason opener.

Despite the fact that it took a team so long to sign Peterson, the veteran running back has earned the starting job in Washington, as reported by Pro Football Talk. He is set to take the field as the lead back against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Ironically, Peterson played for the Cardinals last season after being traded there by the New Orleans Saints.

Last season split between the Saints and Cardinals, Peterson ended up carrying the football 156 times for 529 yards and two touchdowns. Fans started talking about age becoming a major factor for Peterson after seeing some of his struggles. That has not slowed Peterson down or discouraged him.

All of that being said, what three bold predictions can be made for Peterson heading into the 2018 NFL season?

Adrian Peterson has been named starting RB for Washington, per @john_keim pic.twitter.com/cOWrrc5YZ0 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) September 5, 2018

Adrian Peterson Will Rush for at Least 1,000 Yards

Let’s start things off with the prediction that Peterson gets back to being a 1,000-yard rusher. Peterson still has some football left in the tank, and he has a lot of frustration and anger in him as well. Those things will power him to a big season for the Redskins and he will be exactly what the doctor ordered for their offense.

He Will Stay Healthy All Season

Secondly, Peterson has struggled with health over the past few seasons and that will change in 2018. In order to get his career back on track, Peterson will need to play a nearly full season with no major health problems. That is exactly what he will do in 2018 and he will get his career back on track.

Washington Will Re-Sign Peterson Due to His Success

Finally, the Redskins are going to love what they see from the veteran running back so much that they are going to re-sign him. Even with Guice coming back next season, Washington will keep Peterson around. He may not be the starter ahead of Guice, but he will receive some carries and will be a veteran mentor to a very talented, young player.

Expect to see signing Peterson end up being a major steal for the Redskins. Over the past couple of years, fans have been hoping to see vintage Peterson, but they have been disappointed. This year he may not look like he did in his prime, but Peterson is going to have a quality season in Washington.