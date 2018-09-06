Chicago Bears: 3 Ways To Shut Down Packers QB Aaron Rodgers In Week 1 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

How can the Bears attempt to shut down Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football and has always found ways to bury the Chicago Bears. Whether it be during the regular season or postseason, Rodgers has had quite a few big games against the Bears. Fans in Chicago are sick of seeing the Green Bay Packers get the best of them.

Looking ahead to Sunday Night Football, the Bears are set to open their 2018 season against the Packers. It is the latest installment of one of the most storied rivalries in sports. Rodgers is widely expected to lead the Packers to a big season-opening victory when everything is said and done.

Chicago went out and made a big move to acquire star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders. It took a lot of draft assets to make the deal happen, but general manager Ryan Pace knew that his team needed a boost. Mack is exactly the kind of player that can take the Chicago defense to the next level.

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd believes that Rodgers is the biggest loser in the trade that sent Mack to the Bears.

That being said, the Bears are still going up against Rodgers. They may have an improved defense, but very few teams can shut down Rodgers even with a top-notch defense.

All of that being said, what three ways can the Bears try to shut down Rodgers this week on Sunday night?

Put Loads of Pressure on Him

First and foremost, the Bears’ pass rush has to step up this week. Mack and company are going to have to get to Rodgers and lay some hits on him if they want to force mistakes. Green Bay has had an inconsistent offensive line over the past few seasons and the Bears need to attack as much as possible this week.

Focus on Covering Davante Adams

There are major question marks for the Packers at the wide receiver position after passing Davante Adams on the depth chart. Randall Cobb is a good player with consistency issues, while Geronimo Allison and rookies are all that is left. Jimmy Graham provides Rodgers with a great security blanket, but covering Adams will make things difficult for the Green Bay offense.

Don’t Take Any Gambles

Making big plays is always a plus for defenses, but gambling for big plays usually leads to big plays for the offense. Rodgers is the kind of quarterback that you simply don’t gamble against. Chicago has a hungry defense that will be trying to prove themselves this week, but staying calm and not gambling will be a major key.

Expect to see the Bears and Packers put on an entertaining game on Sunday evening. Rodgers and Green Bay are favored to start their season with a win, but the Bears are not going to go down without a fight. If they can take care of these three things, the game could get intriguing in the latter stages of the second half.