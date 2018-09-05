Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 1 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What bold predictions can be made for Packers vs. Bears?

As Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season is set to get underway, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will have the first opportunity to play Sunday Night Football. The NFC North has changed a lot since last season with teams making major additions in the offseason. Both the Packers and the Bears made big moves.

Green Bay went out and added pieces like Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson in free agency. Chicago made two of the biggest splashes in the offseason by signing wide receiver Allen Robinson and acquiring star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.

Not only is this a big divisional game, it is also a major rivalry for both teams. The Packers and Bears have been bitter rivals throughout the majority of their existence. Bragging rights are a real thing between the two fan bases.

On paper, the Packers are widely considered to be the favorites to win this game. Aaron Rodgers and company missed the playoffs last year and are looking to prove that they are going to be a force to be reckoned with once again this year. Chicago, on the other hand, has a new head coach in Matt Nagy and are hoping to take the next step in their rebuilding process.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Packers vs. Bears game this week?

Ahead of Week 1's #CHIvsGB matchup, take a look back at the Top ???? moments from the NFL’s most storied rivalry. ????: https://t.co/7Qq75jEjIm pic.twitter.com/I9EOf1YUq6 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 5, 2018

Aaron Rodgers Throws for 350 Yards, Three Touchdowns

If there is one thing that Green Bay fans can count on this season, it is that Rodgers wants revenge for last year. He missed most of the season due to a broken collarbone and wants to regain his spot atop the quarterback power rankings. Rodgers is going to start the season off strong with 350 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Mitchell Trubisky Throws for 200 Yards, Two Touchdowns, No Interceptions

On the other side of things, Mitchell Trubisky is in his second year as the Bears’ starting quarterback. Chicago is hoping that he can take another step towards proving that he is the franchise quarterback that the Bears have been needing. Trubisky will throw for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions to get off to a great start in 2018.

Green Bay Sacks Trubisky at Least Five Times

One of the biggest needs for the Packers heading into the offseason was to add pass rushing talent. That is something that they did not address, outside of signing former star defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson. While that may be the case, Green Bay will sack Trubisky at least five times throughout the game.

Khalil Mack Racks Up Two Sacks in His Bears’ Debut

Keeping with the sack trend, Khalil Mack was acquired from the Oakland Raiders in a trade that sent multiple draft picks out of Chicago. Mack is one of the league’s top pass rushers and will show off that ability this week. He will sack Rodgers at least two times.

Green Bay Starts the Season 1-0

Finally, the Packers are simply too good of a football team to let the Bears knock them off in Week 1. Rodgers and company will find a way to win by at least 10 points when everything is said and done. Even though they will lose, the Bears will show that they are no longer a pushover team in the NFC North.