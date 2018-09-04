Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons: Bold Predictions For NFL Week 1 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What bold predictions can be made for Eagles vs. Falcons?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are set to face off in the opening game on Thursday night for the 2018 NFL season. Both teams are projected to be serious contenders in the NFC, with the Eagles beginning their search for back-to-back Super Bowl wins. It may be the first game of the season, but there could be playoff implications from this game when everything is said and done.

Carson Wentz will miss the first week of the season for the Eagles, meaning that Nick Foles will be under center. Foles is coming off of a miraculous run to lead Philly to the Super Bowl last season. He ended up winning the MVP award for the Super Bowl, as SI.com noted.

Atlanta, on the other hand, is hoping to get back to having a prolific, high-powered offense. Steve Sarkisian struggled to figure things out last year, leading to Matt Ryan having a bit of a down season after winning the NFL MVP in 2016. All the pieces are there for the Falcons’ offense to return to the top of the NFL, which will be a tough task for the Eagles’ defense to slow down.

Looking ahead to Thursday night, football fans are going to get what they have been waiting for. Football is back and it is coming back with two quality teams going up against each other.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Eagles vs. Falcons game on Thursday night?

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones Link Up for 130 Yards, Two Touchdowns

After a bit of a down year in 2017, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are going to bounce back in a big way this year. Everything will start this week with a huge game from the star duo. Ryan and Jones will connect for at least 130 yards and two touchdowns against a talented Philadelphia secondary.

Nick Foles Picks Up Where He Left Off

Philadelphia cannot wait to have Wentz back on the field, but they are more than comfortable with Foles leading the way. Foles had an amazing run last year after Wentz went down with a torn ACL and he will pick up where he left off. The offense will be lethal once again and will Foles will have a big game.

Atlanta Holds Jay Ajayi to Under 40 Yards

Jay Ajayi is now the unquestioned starter for the Eagles and is expected to have a big year. That may end up being the case, but he won’t have a good start to the season. Atlanta’s defense will keep the Eagles’ running game from getting going and Ajayi will not rush for more than 40 yards.

The Falcons Hand the Eagles a Loss

Finally, Atlanta will head into Philadelphia and hand the Eagles their first loss of the 2018 season. They are not going to blow the Eagles out and the game should come down to the fourth quarter, but Atlanta will make enough plays to get the job done. Philadelphia is a good football team, but they won’t have enough this week.