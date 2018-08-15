‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Can Monkey D. Luffy Unite All Supernovas In Wano Against Emperor Kaido? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As the One Piece Wano Arc continues, more and more members of the Worst Generation show up in the land of the Samurais. For those who are not familiar with the Worst Generation, they were the 12 individuals, including 11 former rookie pirates (Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Water Law, Eustass Kid, Killer, Scratchmen Apoo, Basil Hawkins, Capone Bege, X Drake, Monk Urouge, and Jewelry Bonney), and one current Yonko (Marshall D. Teach), who were famous for the actions they committed against the World Government.

The latest chapters of One Piece revealed that Hawkins, Apoo, and X Drake are all currently working as a headliner of Emperor Kaido. Hawkins recently had a brief confrontation with Luffy and Zoro, but he decided to end his pursuit of the Strawhat Pirates after sensing that they will be having a reinforcement. Since Hawkins’ appearance, some fans already have doubts if he is really a loyal servant of Kaido.

When his subordinates found Luffy at Kuri Beach, Hawkins ordered them not to report anything to Emperor Kaido. As of now, Hawkins must be aware of Luffy’s plan to take down one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Hawkins could be planning to use the opportunity to free his ally, Captain Kid, and join the Strawhats’ alliance in the upcoming war.

One Piece Chapter 914 – Straw Hat And Heart Pirates – Otakukart https://t.co/WjdPAIlENP pic.twitter.com/X3saIKVdLq — THE BEYONDERS Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Mods (@TheBeyondersLTD) August 15, 2018

Before they became headliners of Emperor Kaido, Hawkins, Kid, and Apoo formed a pirate alliance. When Luffy defeated Donquixote Doflamingo, the three top pirates were shown talking about their plan to take down Emperor Red-haired Shanks. However, everything was ruined when a monster fell from the sky and unleashed a very powerful Haki.

Based on what is shown in the previous chapters of One Piece, it seems like Kid was the only one who decided to fight Emperor Kaido. As expected, Kid suffered a massive defeat and is currently confined in a cell somewhere inside Emperor Kaido’s territory. Using his power, Hawkins may have predicted earlier that they didn’t stand a chance so instead of teaming up with Kid, he decided to offer his service to Kaido.

Hawkins and Apoo might only be waiting for the arrival of someone like Luffy before showing their true colors. Despite having the Mink tribe, Samurais, and Ninjas on their side, it remains questionable if the Strawhat Pirates alliance already has what it takes to defeat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. As of now, even Emperor Big Mom doesn’t see Luffy taking down a pirate as strong as Kaido.

Luffy should gather every reinforcement he can in order to strengthen their chance of winning in the upcoming war. Aside from Kaido and Apoo, Luffy might also convince X Drake to join their alliance. Other Supernovas who are yet to appear in Wano Country like Killer, Capone Bege, and Monk Urouge could also be valuable allies to the Strawhat Pirates.