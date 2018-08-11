Indianapolis Colts: Should The Team Consider Dez Bryant Following Deon Cain’s Injury? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Should the Colts consider signing Dez Bryant following the torn ACL suffered by Deon Cain?

The Indianapolis Colts played their first preseason game of the 2018 NFL last season on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. While the return of Andrew Luck gave fans reason for excitement, the team did lose another reason for excitement in the process. Rookie wide receiver Deon Cain, who has been talked about as a major breakout candidate for the Colts, tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2018 season.

Needless to say, the Colts’ fan base is a bit depressed right now. Not only was Cain a talented player, but the Colts were expecting him to develop into a role with the team early on.

Now, Chris Ballard and company will have to figure out what the next step will be with Cain out for the year.

One potential option could include considering veteran free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant. He is still looking for the right fit after being released earlier this offseason by the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant has seen his name connected to the Cleveland Browns most, but he seems to be still waiting to see what other teams have interest in him.

According to Bryant on Twitter, he is expected to meet with the Browns at some point this week. If the Colts want to consider him, they will need to aggressively pursue a meeting with them.

Bryant has heard his name dragged through the mud at times this offseason. He has even gone on the record to take shots at Jerry Jones and Sean Lee, who were part of the issues for him in Dallas.

Despite the term “washed up” being used often to describe Bryant, his numbers last season certainly do not show that. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Those numbers may not be what fans used to see from Bryant when he was hyped up as a superstar, but he is still more than capable of making a major difference for whoever signs him.

Indianapolis would be a great fit for Bryant as well, as they can offer him the chance to play alongside Andrew Luck. Frank Reich is an offensive mastermind and the Colts are known as a quality franchise around the league.

At 29 years old, Bryant will be coming into the 2018 season with a chip on his shoulder. He is going to want to prove that he is still a capable playmaker in the NFL. That is exactly the kind of player and mindset that the Colts need to put across from T.Y. Hilton.

While the Colts are not currently expected to be serious contenders this season, they do have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL back on the field. Giving him weapons like Hilton, Bryant, Ryan Grant, Eric Ebron, and Jack Doyle, along with Marlon Mack in the backfield and an improved offensive line, is something that opposing teams will hate to face.

Expect to see the Colts make some kind of move at the wide receiver position. Whether that move is going out and trying to sign Bryant or bringing in another piece, losing Cain will force Ballard’s hand to make another roster move ahead of the season to give Luck another playmaker.