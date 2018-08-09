Review: David Cross ‘Oh Come On’ Tour Is Absolutely Hilarious [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Josh Lami and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Arrested Development star recently filmed his new special in Asheville, North Carolina and fans have a lot to look forward to.

The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina originally opened in 2002 and has been host to a number of major national acts, including Bob Dylan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Ice Cube, Modest Mouse, and about a thousand or so more.

Tonight David Cross was performing standup comedy at the venue and shooting an upcoming special. The comedian performed two sets, one at 8:00 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m.

The Asheville crowd welcomed Cross with a standing ovation, as he stepped up to the stage donning a hat, a button-up shirt, and torn jeans. As audience members moved to sit back down in their seats, Cross reminded them he hadn’t yet told them they could sit down, eliciting the first laugh of what went on to be many for the evening.

David Cross was on top of his game, as cameras were rolling. Fans familiar with his previous material no doubt are acquainted with his often-controversial subject matter, but compared to previous specials, Cross seemed to be keeping things relatively civil during the first half of his performance, discussing his new role as a father, a couples colonic he and wife Amber Tamblyn went on, and his utter hatred for the city of Santa Monica, California.

Then when Cross turned subject matter to president Donald Trump, things went from “relatively civil,” to some of Cross’ most hard-hitting material to date.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

In what may have been the show’s most memorable moment, Cross began naming off a list of perceived moral and legal offenses he felt Donald Trump had committed as both a presidential candidate and as president, which would have been impactful enough.

The bit became even more brilliantly punctuated when Cross positioned his body to reveal he was quite literally reading from a typed list of accusations against the president.

The moment was met with a second standing ovation for David Cross.

Cross went on to state that the president was so mired in controversy, that Cross has to regularly update the aforementioned list to keep it current for reading during standup performances on this tour.

David Cross went on to reveal a fantasy in which Ron Pearlman took on Donald Trump in the 2020 General Election, but was less interested in watching a debate between the two, and more interested in watching Pearlman physically beat up Donald Trump on national television.

After leaving the stage for a few moments, David Cross returned for an encore as the Asheville crowd screamed for more. He finished with a hilarious story about taking on an unclad home invader that Cross believed was attacking him while in the shower, then left the stage one final time to yet another standing ovation.

As the audience filed out, people were still laughing and smiling from the show, which spanned over an hour and a half.

All in all, fans of David Cross will likely consider this one of his greatest specials and critics of the comedian will likely find themselves still not a fan.

David Cross is 54 years old and has starred in numerous television shows, including Mr. Show, Arrested Development, and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.