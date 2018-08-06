Fantasy Football: What To Expect From Green Bay Packers’ RB Ty Montgomery [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What should Fantasy Football owners expect from Packers' running back Ty Montgomery?

Ty Montgomery is headed into the 2018 NFL with an unknown role ahead of him with the Green Bay Packers. After entering last season with high expectations, Montgomery struggled early on and then went down with an injury. That allowed rookie running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones to showcase their talents.

It was a step back for Montgomery, who converted full-time from wide receiver to running back during the 2016 season. Green Bay was hoping that he could step up in 2017 and prove that he was worthy of being their clear every-down starter.

During the 2017 season, Montgomery was only able to play in just eight games. He carried the football 71 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Montgomery also caught 23 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

At just 25 years old, Montgomery still has the talent to be a solid all-around running back for the Packers. Looking ahead at the 2018 season, there are quite a few Fantasy Football players who want to know what they should expect from Montgomery. Can he be a legitimate pickup for a team that needs a running back or FLEX option?

Predicting the kind of season that Montgomery will have is not an easy task. Green Bay will be balancing their backfield between three backs, with all three of them getting touches. Running back by committee is something that most fantasy players try to stay away from, but Montgomery brings an intriguing skill-set that no other back in Green Bay does.

His past as a wide receiver could come into play more this season than it did last year. Green Bay chose to let Jordy Nelson walk in free agency. That leaves the Packers with just Davante Adams and Randall Cobb as veteran receiver. Geronimo Allison and three rookie receivers are what is left behind those two.

Obviously, Jimmy Graham will put up monster numbers with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football. That being said, Montgomery could find himself being utilized as more of a receiver, even if it is out of the backfield, than some may think.

Montgomery should end up recording numbers around 120 carries for 500 yards and four touchdowns. He should also be able to catch around 35 passes for 350 yards and a score or two. Those numbers could fluctuate depending on how McCarthy and the Packers’ coaching staff decide to run things.

Fantasy Football players should be cautious about drafting Cobb, but he has the chance to be a decent depth piece. His ability to pick up points on the ground and through the air should make him a decent mid-to-late-round pick.

Expect to see Montgomery lead the season off as the starting running back. He still has the support of the coaching staff and there is no denying his talent and potential. Fantasy Football players should certainly consider him, especially in PPR leagues.