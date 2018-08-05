Five Best Horror Movies Streaming On Shudder You Probably Missed [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Josh Lami and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A list crossing different types of horror, certain to contain at least one title hitting your preferred brand of scary.

Shudder is a standalone streaming platform, similar to Netflix or Hulu, only it’s specifically for horror movies. While some of its titles may fall into the category of science fiction, fantasy, dark-comedy, or dark-drama, every title is guaranteed to bring the macabre.

Different audiences get scared by different things. What’s scary to one person may be cheesy or boring to another. As such, Shudder stocks a wide variety of different kinds of scares. From psychological, to physical trauma, to the supernatural, there’s something to scare everyone.

Here is a list of five of the best movies on Shudder, spanning numerous sub-genres of horror.

5. Never Sleep Again

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and you haven’t seen Never Sleep Again, you’ve made a grave mistake. This movie is a documentary which covers the production of every film in the franchise, as well as the controversy, both public and behind the scenes, with the horror icon known as Freddy Krueger. Touting a four-hour-long runtime, those with jobs may want to watch this one in increments.

4. Wake In Fright

An aerial view of the Australian Outback, the setting for Wake In Fright Lisa Maree / Getty Images

One of Australia’s best movies and also an under appreciated gem starring the late Donald Pleasance (Halloween). Featuring some of the most disturbing scenes from the Australian Outback depicting kangaroo hunting, this movie will have you reaching for an ice cold beer every 15 seconds, as the characters in this movie are hard drinkers and make pounding booze seem like a sport.

3. Red State

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Remember that time Kevin Smith set comedy aside and made a horrifying film inspired by the Westboro Baptist Church, called Red State? Neither do most people, but they should go take a look, because Red State is one of Kevin Smith’s finest films. It also touts a powerhouse performance from Michael Parks.

2 . Take Shelter Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Mark this one under movies people will likely see and say “this isn’t horror.” But much the contrary, losing one’s sanity is one of the most horrifying things a human being can experience. Take Shelter tells the story of Curtis LaForche, brilliantly portrayed by Michael Shannon (Lady In The Water, 8 Mile), who is receiving nightly visions of a coming storm. But are these visions, or is the man slowly succumbing to the nightmare of schizophrenia.

1. TimeCrimes

Rich Fury / Getty Images

It’s criminal how few people have actually seen TimeCrimes. Simply put, TimeCrimes is probably the single best movie about time-travel ever made. Many prefer Back To The Future, but they probably haven’t seen Nacho Vigalondo’s 2007 masterpiece. This movie is so simple, yet so wholly original, it’s nearly a crime to spoil anything about it. Don’t watch a trailer, don’t read a synopsis. The simple fact that it’s named TimeCrimes is enough to give away the fact that it’s a movie about travel, but aside from that, go into this movie blind.

Your future self will thank you.