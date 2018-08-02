Robert Mueller Is Not Going To Let Dubious Democrats Off The Hook [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Surely an unintended, but nonetheless brilliant, answer to Donald Trump's 'witch hunt' claim.

Robert Mueller is going after shifty Democrats, too.

For a long time, Donald Trump’s response to the indictments of his former campaign staff members as part of the special counsel investigation has been to claim it is a “witch hunt” concocted by Democrats to bring him down. It is a claim which has struck a chord with his base, as his supporters have seen Republican lobbyists and longtime Trump aides being targeted by Mueller. Despite clear evidence showing Russians actively interfered in the 2016 elections, Trump has refused to respect the legality of the investigation which is protected by the U.S. Constitution. Instead, Trump and his supporters have argued that the very fact that no Democrats are being investigated speaks of partisan prejudice inherent in Mueller’s investigation.

This, even with the knowledge that Mueller has been a lifelong Republican.

But perhaps now Trump will be able to instill more faith in the special counsel’s investigation with CNN reporting that shady Democrats are also getting increasingly on Mueller’s radar. For the first time since the investigation began, Mueller referred to a batch of cases exploring whether Americans across party lines failed to register as agents of foreign governments (read: Russia).

“Since the spring, Mueller has referred matters to SDNY involving longtime Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta and his work for his former firm, the Podesta Group, and former Minnesota Republican Rep. Vin Weber and his work for Mercury Public Affairs, the sources said. “One source said that former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig, a former partner at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, is also part of the inquiry.”

Robert Mueller is going after shady Democrats now, too. https://t.co/0cZ3mKAjC1 — VICE (@VICE) August 2, 2018

Although no formal charges of corruption have been brought against those mentioned here, it is clear that Mueller is not just frying Republican fish. In fact, the Democrats mentioned here are veterans who have worked in D.C. for ages. Consider Tony Podesta, whose brother John was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s campaign as well as being the one who fell to a phishing attack, effectively leading to Donald Trump winning the presidency.

The other Democrat Greg Craig is a veteran, having served in the White House under both Clinton and Obama. If ever there was a more symbolic figure of Washington’s Democratic establishment, it is him.

It all points to the understanding that Robert Mueller’s investigation is not only limited to Donald Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russians anymore but that his team is zeroing in on the corruption that engulfs American politics, from its servitude to big money to the forged partnerships with unethical lawyers and lobbyists. It must be admitted that Mueller’s aims seem pretty ambitious, but at least there is a serious effort to identify the complex political nexus that gives Washington its power, and hopefully, it could lead to some actual draining of the swamp.

Some experts even contend that it would lead to massive reforms in times to come.

“The Trump presidency combined with the Mueller probe is setting the stage for a major reform effort that will begin in 2019,” longtime activist Fred Wertheimer told Vice.

Wertheimer, not unlike Mueller, might have lofty aims, but his faith in the special counsel doesn’t seem misplaced.