It's looking like the rich are different.

A family day at the beach seems different for the uber-wealthy as photos have surfaced of Elton John being carried to the beach to spend a family day. John has been cruising the Mediterranean with his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, and they stopped off at Porto Cervo, Italy.

Daily Mail says that Elton John, age 71, was photographed being lifted by two bodyguards in Cala Di Volpe. It’s not clear why Elton John couldn’t walk on the beach himself, as he was seen later walking with his sons on the sand.

The singer was without his normal Elton John costuming, instead dressed for a beach day with the kids, wearing swim trunks and a t-shirt, along with sunglasses. John even went into the water with Zachary, holding his hand and walking into the surf.

Ironically, after being carried to the beach, Elton John wants to talk about raising his boys in the same middle-class way he grew up, with working-class values.

“I came from a very working-class background where I had to work for everything I got, and I want to instill those same values in them. But it’s harder growing up in this world and David and I are very mindful of that. They’re fantastic young boys, they have good hearts and compassionate, kind personalities.”

But the Mirror says that Elton John is a long way from his roots as he has been seen on holiday in loud clothing, and with sequined shoes with his initials on them. He has also been speaking out about Brexit saying that he thinks the British people have been lied to.

“I don’t think people in Britain were told the truth to start with. I don’t think they knew exactly what they were voting for. They were promised something that was completely ridiculous and wasn’t economically viable. And then it’s got so complicated now I just don’t know what’s going on.”

Elton John who was seen in Italy walking around with shopping bags with his face on them likened Brexit to a bad breakfast cereal that doesn’t sit well.

“There’s a new cereal called Brexit. You eat it and you throw up afterward.”

Elton John and David Furnish are scheduled to continue their trip along the Italian coast on a yacht with their boys. The two plan to stop into towns along the way and enjoy the family time.