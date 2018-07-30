Kanye West Took 100 Of His Employees Go-Karting At A Theme Park For What He Called A ‘Yeezy Retreat’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kelly McInerney and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kanye West’s opinions have been catching some heat in the press lately, but one thing is for sure, he’s a good boss. According to TMZ, West took his employees on a fun little trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday.

According to the source at TMZ, Kanye took his Yeezy team on a “Yeezy Retreat.” The company has around 100 people and they all were invited to Six Flags. TMZ even caught West driving a go-kart in the park.

Interesting choice to take the group to Six Flags because when his wife, Kim, or their family choose to go out to a theme park they usually go to Disneyland.

Either way, Kanye for sure knows that if you work hard, you should play hard, too.

The brand Yeezy is a shoe and apparel line created by West. Although he has made waves in the news for supporting Trump, the brand seems to be holding strong. West is also cleaning up in the stock market. According to Hot New Hip Hop, “for the session beginning on December 26, 2017 and closing on July 26, 2018, Kanye West essentially beat the market at a 40 percent clip.”

Kanye West Treats Yeezy Staff to a Six Flags Day https://t.co/3lfiPPOte7 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2018

Some of the companies he invests in are: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Adidas and Disney.

As of April, West announced that he was planning on writing a philosophy book called Break the Simulation.

“I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation,” West announced, according to Entertainment Weekly. “And I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed.”

West is also notorious on Twitter for sending random rants or just “philosophical” one-liners.

West has not announced any future music plans, but he seems to be keeping busy with the Yeezy line and writing his book. His most recent album Ye was released this June and only has seven tracks on it. It reached number one on Billboard and throughout other music charts around the world.