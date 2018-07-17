Chicago Bears 2018 NFL Training Camp Profile: WR Kevin White [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

What should the Bears and fans expect from wide receiver Kevin White in NFL training camp?

Kevin White was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. It was a move that many Chicago Bears fans thought would solidify their offense and finally give them a true No. 1 wide receiver. Unfortunately, injuries have completely derailed White’s career and he has only played five games in his first two years with the team.

At just 26 years old, there is still plenty of time for White to get his career back on track. Chicago is still holding onto the hope that he could figure things out.

Second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is ready to break out this season. In order to do so, he will need his receivers to step up. Adding Allen Robinson in free agency, as ESPN noted, was a huge step in the right direction for the Chicago offense.

All of that being said, 2018 NFL training camp will be a huge deal for White. It will give him a chance to keep his roster spot and prove that he is still a capable role player.

2017 Season Review

The 2017 season was a huge disappointment for White. After showing some flashes during the offseason and training camp, White was injured in the first game of the year. He caught just two passes for six yards.

Chicago fans have begun getting frustrated with the talented wide receiver. Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, White has the size and athleticism to be a massive playmaker. He showed amazing potential during his time with the West Virginia Mountaineers and there is belief that he could develop into a star if he stays healthy.

While the 2017 season was a disappointment, there is still hope for him to turn things around in 2018.

Kevin White vs. Anthony Miller will be one of the really interesting #Bears training camp battles to watch:https://t.co/fRBGwNhMeR — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) July 14, 2018

2018 Season Outlook

It is extremely hard to predict what to expect from White heading into the 2018 season. While some fans may find it unlikely, the predictions we’re going to make are going to be based on him being healthy for a full season.

Assuming he stays healthy, White is going to be the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for Trubisky. It would be reasonable to expect something like 40 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers may not look great, but that kind of season would be a groundbreaking step for White.

Matt Nagy has an extremely talented roster to work with. Having a healthy White would make that roster much more talented and give him a lot more options offensively.

Training Camp Projection

So what should the Bears and their fans expect from White during training camp this year? He will come in looking to keep a roster spot and prove that he is not just another bust. White may not end up becoming a star like many thought he would, but being a solid No. 2 receiver would be huge for the Bears moving forward.