Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Vision Is Alive And Kicking Thanks To Donald Trump [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mohit Priyadarshi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Massachusetts Senator is transforming the president's obsession with her into something more tangible -- money.

Elizabeth Warren doesn’t have to do anything to be attacked by none other than America’s Commander-in-Chief.

The Massachusetts Senator, who has thrust herself as a strong, progressive lawmaker during her first term in office, was attacked by Donald Trump at a Montana rally early this week. The president launched into a tirade mocking her heritage, but more remarkably, almost out of nowhere, he pitted himself against Warren during a hypothetical debate in the run-up to the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump described himself throwing a DNA kit at Warren during one of the debates, challenging her to prove her Native American heritage. In the same breath, he managed to mock the scores of sexual assault victims who spoke against their perpetrators over the course of the #MeToo movement.

“We will take that little kit and say — but we have to do it gently because we’re in the ‘Me Too’ generation so we have to be very gentle. And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs probably two ounces.”

While Elizabeth Warren definitely didn’t do anything to invite such ridicule, as the Boston Herald noted, being touted as a potential opponent by none other than the president himself is a dream situation for any Democratic candidate.

“There are at least a dozen other Democrats out there who would have relished being singled out by the president and cast as his 2020 opponent,” the publication rightly noted.

As swiftly as the attack against her had come about, Warren responded to the challenge, saying that she was fine being ridiculed by Trump at his campaign rally, but what was not okay was the mockery meted out to the hundreds of strong women who had come forward with their trauma of sexual assault.

“Donald Trump isn’t just trying to scare me — he’s trying to bully all women and make us all shut up. He still doesn’t think guys like him should be held accountable for what they say or do,” Warren wrote in a fundraising letter to her supporters.

You know what, Donald? You don’t scare us. Women fight back. Women vote, organize marches, knock on doors, make phone calls, run for office — and win.”

Warren was talking about the Democratic candidates who are lining up against their Republican counterparts during the midterms, but she also used the opportunity to raise money from her constituents. In a fantastic reversal, Warren transformed the attacks against her to a means of gaining momentum, raising money, and possibly also announcing her candidature for the 2020 elections.

We will see if and when Trump responds to that, but if he does, Warren’s nomination for the 2020 elections will have received a major boost.