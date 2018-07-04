Green Bay Packers: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into NFL Training Camp [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which three questions do the Packers need to answer during training camp this season?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2018 NFL season as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC once again. After missing the playoffs last season due to Rodgers missing the majority of the season with a broken collarbone, the Packers are ready to prove that they are still one of the NFL’s elites.

Looking ahead at the upcoming season, the Packers are going to have a very difficult task to accomplish. While the Packers are expected to be a much better team, the NFC North improved a lot around them.

In particular, the Minnesota Vikings are going to be a much tougher team to beat than they were last year. Kirk Cousins signed a lucrative deal to take over as their franchise quarterback. Dalvin Cook will come back strong and the Vikings’ defense is always top-notch. Detroit and Chicago also improved this offseason.

Green Bay made some major moves this offseason as well with Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson being their big free agency signings. They also signed Tramon Williams to shore up the cornerback position. Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson were also drafted to beef up the Packers’ secondary, while Dom Capers was fired and Mike Pettine hired to take over as defensive coordinator.

All of that being said, which three burning questions are the Packers facing heading into NFL training camp?

Fan questions on creating turnovers, the #Packers roster heading into camp + more. Insider Inbox with @WesHod ????: https://t.co/iWuzqeaqkS pic.twitter.com/GWUbQOkCpR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 3, 2018

Is the Wide Receiver Position Good Enough?

Jordy Nelson was released this offseason, which will be a big blow for the Packers’ receiving corps. Davante Adams is ready to step up as the No. 1 receiver and Randall Cobb will be asked to step up as well. Green Bay has young receivers behind those two and are hoping that a couple of them standout during preseason action.

Can the Packers Improve Their Pass Rush?

Many fans were disappointed that the Packers didn’t bring in pass rushing help. Clay Matthews and Nick Perry will once again be asked to lead the charge to the quarterback. Both players are capable of being lethal pass rushers, but they both have a long history of injuries, which has troubled the Green Bay defense in the past.

Who Will Be the Starting Running Back?

Finally, the Packers are going to be deciding on which of their talented running backs will lead the team in touches this season. Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones, and Jamaal Williams will all require carries this season, although as ESPN reported, Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season. Green Bay needs a dangerous ground game and one of those three running backs will need to step up.

Expect to see the Packers take a step forward this season. They made some necessary additions and have their franchise quarterback back on the field. If those three questions are answered, the 2018 season could end up being very special.