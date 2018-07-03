NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Should Immediately Re-Sign Center Brook Lopez In Free Agency [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Will Brook Lopez give the Los Angeles Lakers a huge discount?

DeMarcus Cousins was believed to be one of the few superstars who could help LeBron James win another NBA championship title. Unfortunately, Cousins is no longer available in the free agency market. To make things worse for James and the Lakers, “Boogie” just decided to sign with LeBron’s No. 1 rival team and the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

However, the fight is not over for LeBron James and the Lakers. Despite the Warriors having five All-Stars in their projected starting lineup next season, the Lakers always have a chance to conquer the West coast as long as they have the best basketball player on the planet. However, it requires surrounding him with quality players who can be a consistent and reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.

There are still lots of quality players available on the market, and to fill the spot supposed to be reserved for DeMarcus Cousins, the Lakers should consider re-signing their own free agent Brook Lopez. The 30-year-old center is yet to sign a contract as an unrestricted free agent, and according to Keith Smith of RealGM, there is a huge chance that Lopez will return to the Purple and Gold for another season.

“Hearing Brook Lopez is a good bet to return to the Lakers. LA probably out of the running for DeMarcus Cousins after using a good amount of cap space to retain Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

"Having @KingJames or @Yg_Trece would be a good problem to have, in terms of figuring out how they fit in." — Brook Lopez tells @jestalt about potential off-season moves for @Lakers https://t.co/2zEseoQMuk — FirstpostSports (@FirstpostSports) May 21, 2018

Before the 2018 offseason started, Brook Lopez has expressed his desire to take a huge pay cut to join a title contender. At 30, money is no longer his top priority, and like other NBA players, Lopez is also dreaming of winning an NBA championship title before his basketball career comes to an end. Lopez could have a chance of achieving that goal if he teams up with LeBron James next season.

The Lakers just acquired JaVale McGee, but most people expect him to be used as a primary backup center next season. Brook Lopez is currently one of the best available centers on the free agency market, together with Houston Rockets center Clint Capela. Lopez may not be as explosive as DeMarcus Cousins, but his ability to space the floor will undeniably be a huge help for James.

His sets of skills are similar to LeBron’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love. But unlike the Cavaliers All-Star forward, Lopez can protect the rim, proven by his 1.3 blocks per game last season. The 2018-19 NBA season will undeniably be a tough battle for James and the Lakers, but all they can do now is to continue upgrading their roster to give them a chance at beating the Warriors’ “Super Team” for the Western Conference supremacy.