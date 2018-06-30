NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Should Sign A Veteran Minimum Deal On LeBron James’ Next Team [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of JB Baruelo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Will DeAndre Jordan team up with LeBron James next season?

All-Star center DeAndre Jordan has decided to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, enabling him to become an unrestricted free agent in July and join a team of his own choice. Since the last offseason, talks about Jordan’s departure in Los Angeles started to circulate, and the rumor heated up when the Clippers traded guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

As of now, most people expect DeAndre Jordan to sign with the Dallas Mavericks – the team he once betrayed but remains interested in adding him to their team. The Mavericks have reportedly forgiven Jordan for what he has done in the summer of 2015 when he decided to re-sign with the Clippers despite verbally agreeing to join Dallas. The Mavericks could create more than $27 million in salary cap space to give Jordan a decent offer.

However, at this point of career, it remains a big question if money is still Jordan’s top priority in free agency. Despite being considered as one of the most dominant big men in the league, the 29-year-old superstar has never won an NBA championship title, and his only greatest achievement was reaching the Western Conference semifinals.

The Mavericks are actively exploring trade scenarios with the Clippers and former flame DeAndre Jordan in hopes of trading for Jordan this week, league sources tell @NYTSports. Full @nytimes coverage here: https://t.co/I7UeakZT5N — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2018

The Mavericks possessed one of the most promising rosters in the league, having a young and talented backcourt of Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic. However, signing DeAndre Jordan won’t put them anywhere near from being a legitimate title contender or beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets in a best-of-seven series.

If Jordan wants to win an NBA championship, it will be best for him to sign a veteran minimum deal on the team LeBron James will be joining in free agency. In most NBA rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the top landing spot of James. Aside from acquiring the best player on the planet, the Lakers are also linked with Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs.

Acquiring at least of two of the three superstars will make the Lakers an attractive destinations for incoming free agents. According to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, several NBA veterans have expressed their intention to sign a veteran minimum deal with the Lakers if they acquire LeBron James.

“Several veterans have told me they’d settle for a minimum deal with the Lakers if they land LeBron James. All eyes will be on L.A. and very few teams have cap room this summer, so they’d have no trouble adding complementary pieces to fill out the roster.”

It remains unknown if DeAndre Jordan is included in the list of NBA veterans who plan to be part of the Lakers’ “Super Team.” However, James will surely love the idea of having Jordan on his next team. Lakers starting center Brook Lopez is expected to leave the team as an unrestricted free agent, and the Purple and Gold could be headed into the 2018-19 NBA season with a huge hole to fill at 5. Acquiring Jordan will immediately address that issue, and he will undeniably play a major role in helping the Lakers return to the NBA Finals next season.