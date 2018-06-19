NBA Free Agency: Best Landing Spots For Jabari Parker [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which teams would be the best free agency landing spots for Jabari Parker this offseason?

Jabari Parker is heading into the NBA offseason with some big decisions to make. Most importantly, he will be deciding where he will play the next chapter of his career. Free agency is going to be extremely entertaining this offseason with names like LeBron James, Paul George, and DeMarcus Cousins hitting the market.

While Parker may not be considered one of the elite free agents available this offseason, he is certainly one of the most intriguing. Very few players that will be available this offseason have the potential that Parker possesses.

The Milwaukee Bucks will have the right to match any offer sheet that Parker signs this offseason, as he is a restricted free agent. If a team decides to throw a lucrative at him, however, the Bucks could decide to let him walk.

Looking ahead at the teams expected to be able to spend big money to entice a restricted free agent like Parker, there are a few different options that he should consider. Parker can play either small forward or power forward, which will intrigue potential suitors in a major way.

All of that being said, which teams would be the best potential free agency landing spots for Parker this offseason?

Chicago Bulls

One team that has come up early and often this offseason is the Chicago Bulls, who could use some help at the small forward position. Parker would team nicely alongside Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen moving forward, assuming he can stay healthy. Fred Hoiberg and the Bulls have money to spend this offseason and Parker would make perfect sense.

Milwaukee Bucks

Obviously, sticking around in Milwaukee would make a lot of sense for Parker as well. He knows the system, fits well, and has a good friendship with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” has already said that he wants Parker back in town, as reported by Slam Online, and a return to the Bucks would not be surprising at all.

New York Knicks

New York will be searching for some help to put alongside Kristaps Porzingis next season and Parker could be that guy for them. Whether or not they will have enough money to make a move for him or would rather make a run at a bigger name will be the question. Parker would slide in nicely at either the small forward or power forward position and could be the kind of No. 2 scorer the Knicks need.

Brooklyn Nets

That’s right, the Brooklyn Nets could be a team to keep an eye on this offseason when it comes to Parker. They have been looking to make a splash over the last few offseasons and have dipped into restricted free agency. Parker may not be interested in playing for a non-contender like the Nets, but if he is looking mainly for money, Brooklyn could be the destination for him.

Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban and company are at the point where they need to make some moves in a hurry. The franchise is ready to get back into playoff contention and they are very high on Dennis Smith, who was the Mavericks’ first-round pick last season. Parker may not be the one piece that powers them back to the playoffs, but he would be a nice piece of the puzzle.