NBA Free Agency: Best Landing Spots For Aaron Gordon [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Which free agency landing spots would be the best for restricted free agent Aaron Gordon?

Aaron Gordon is heading into the biggest offseason of his career with plenty of options that will be available for him. He is set to hit the restricted free agency market. The Orlando Magic will have the right to match any offer sheet that another team signs him to, but there is a chance that they could let him walk if another team offers him a big enough contract.

Looking ahead at how free agency is currently setting up, there are quite a few teams that could make a run at Gordon. There are very few stretch power forwards with the talent and potential that Gordon can offer.

Last season with the Magic, according to ESPN statistics, Gordon took his game to a completely new level. He averaged 17.6 points per game to go along with 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Gordon shot 43.4 percent from the field overall and knocked down 33.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

Those numbers are without question going to attract nearly every team in the NBA. The fact that he is just 22 years old and already putting up those numbers will make him an even more coveted free agent.

All of that being said, which potential landing spots would be the best fit for Gordon in free agency this offseason?

If Thad Young leaves, who should arrive for the #Pacers? https://t.co/3EtBbLjQzH — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) June 12, 2018

Indiana Pacers

First and foremost, the Indiana Pacers would be an ideal fit for Gordon this offseason, especially if Thaddeus Young opts out of his contract. Indiana is one of the only teams with big money to spend this offseason and Kevin Pritchard is motivated to put a title contender on the court. Gordon would be a perfect fit alongside Victor Oladipo and might just take them to a more competitive spot in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando Magic

Staying in Orlando is also a logical fit for Gordon, who has flourished during his time with the Magic. New head coach Steve Clifford would help Gordon unlock his full potential and his offense could give Gordon even more opportunities to show off his full skill-set. The only downside to staying in Orlando would be that the franchise is nowhere near competing for a championship.

Sacramento Kings

This option may not have been talked about much, but the Sacramento Kings would make a lot of sense for Gordon. They have built a solid young core the right way and adding Gordon would fill a position of need. Sacramento needs to find more talent for their front-court and Gordon would be a perfect fit alongside De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban is hoping to make a splash in free agency this offseason and Gordon would be exactly that move for the Mavericks. They have been connected to Julius Randle already, but Gordon might be a better option. Adding the kind of athleticism and all-around scoring game that Gordon brings to the court would be a big step in the right direction for Dallas.

Chicago Bulls

Finally, the Chicago Bulls might be an intriguing landing spot for Gordon as well. Randle has been talked about as a potential fit for the Bulls, but Gordon would slide in well alongside Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen. Gordon may not end up being a target when everything is said and done, but the two parties make sense.