Green Bay Packers: What To Expect From Davante Adams In 2018 [Opinion]

What should the Packers expect from wide receiver Davante Adams in 2018?

Davante Adams has been one of the NFL’s up-and-coming star wide receivers over the past couple of years. Now, Adams is set to be the No. 1 target for Aaron Rodgers in 2018. Jordy Nelson was released by the Green Bay Packers this offseason in a move to free up cap space, which leaves Adams and Randall Cobb as the top two wide receivers in town.

Last season was a rough year for the Green Bay offense with Rodgers missing the majority of the season due to a broken collarbone. Adams still caught 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to ESPN statistics. He was the top target for Brett Hundley and those numbers bode well for him heading into this season.

At 25-years-old, Adams is ready to prove just how good he can be. Rodgers will be playing with a chip on his shoulder and Mike McCarthy’s offense will revolve around Adams.

Looking ahead to 2018, the Packers are once again viewed as a serious Super Bowl contender. New general manager Brian Gutekunst made some major improvements to the defense, which was a big weakness for the Packers last season. The offense will look different without Nelson, but Green Bay did sign star tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal in free agency.

All of that being said, what should the Packers expect from Adams during the 2018 season?

Davante Adams has improved his numbers every year he's been in the league. pic.twitter.com/AUkprmBJXG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 13, 2018

Adams will see a bigger role in the Packers’ offense. When playing with Rodgers, it has become apparent that the two have developed a top-notch chemistry over the years. He has seen an uptick in targets with Rodgers over the past couple of years, even with Nelson still being Rodgers’ favorite weapon.

Green Bay appears to have an improved running game ready to be unleashed after finding success with both rookie running backs last season. Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones are expected to have big roles in the offense, while McCarthy still plans to use Ty Montgomery quite often this year as well.

Projecting Adams’ stats is not a terribly difficult job. Being the No. 1 target in a pass-heavy offense with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing the football should result in a big season.

There are some reasonable predictions for Adams this season. Around 85 receptions for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns would be a more than comfortable projection. He could end up surpassing those numbers depending on how much Rodgers looks his way.

If the Packers are going to be championship contenders in 2018, they will need a big year from Davante Adams. Outside of Adams and Cobb, the Packers are left with a lot of youth and inexperience at the wide receiver position. Geronimo Allison and three rookie receivers will be vying for playing time behind those two.

Needless to say, this is the opportunity that Adams has been waiting for since joining the Packers. He even teased on Twitter that he would like to catch 20 touchdowns this season. That number may be a bit high, but he does have the talent to work his way into the conversation of being a top-five receiver.

Only 2 wideouts ever had 20 tds in a season…hmmmm ???????????????? — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 11, 2018

Expect to see a big season from Davante Adams in 2018. He has always found ways to rise to the occasion and will do so once again this year. Green Bay may not win a Super Bowl, but it certainly will not be because Adams didn’t do his job.

As for Fantasy Football owners, Adams is definitely a player that you should try to snag in your league’s draft in the first few rounds. You will not regret making that investment in him.