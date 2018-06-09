Meghan Markle Does Not Regret Marrying Prince Harry And Losing Her Old Life, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Patricia Grannum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, regrets marrying Prince Harry, despite their lavish star-studded wedding a couple of weeks ago. That’s a report coming from Radar Online, who claims to have a royal source with the inside scoop on Harry and Meghan. According to Radar, the former Suits actress misses her old life, which she had to give up when she married into the British royal family.

“Meghan hasn’t really adjusted well to her new role,” the alleged source says. “She misses acting and she misses Los Angeles. She misses her family, and her friends.”

The purported “insider” goes on to say that it isn’t that Meghan doesn’t love her new husband, it’s that Queen Elizabeth’s rules are too strict for her and she is longing for a way out. The article goes on to claim that Meghan and Kate Middleton are in conflict.

But as Gossip Cop notes, the timing of the story is questionable. In essence, it makes it seem like Meghan just started living the royal life. But she and Harry have been living together at their cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds. After their engagement announcement, Meghan and Harry started to regularly make appearances together. They crisscrossed the U.K. in something of a pre-wedding tour, meeting and greeting hordes of fans who gathered to meet them.

So, Meghan has already been introduced to the royal life. Also even before their engagement was announced, she had to make changes to her lifestyle like getting rid of her social media profiles and her blog, The Tig. She had a chance to get out then but didn’t.

Meghan knew, going into it, that she would have to make big changes. In the interview following the engagement, she said that she did not feel like she was leaving anything behind, but that she was taking on a new challenge.

Of course, sometimes the reality of one’s choices causes regret. You could make the case that Meghan hates her life now that she’s entered the real world of being a royal. But as we mentioned before, she has already been in that world for some time. As Town and Country reports, in February, she was given her first royal job as a charity patron of The Royal Foundation. This will allow Meghan to champion causes that are near and dear to her, which is a perfect fit, given her history of humanitarian work and activism.

Meghan Markle will make her first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth next week at the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre in Cheshire.