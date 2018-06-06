When ‘NCIS’ Ends, Will Mark Harmon Allow Gibbs A Happy Ending? [Opinion]

You love his trademarked scowl, the way he delights in being a bastard and his terrible luck with women. But will Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs finally get to be happy when ‘NCIS’ ends one day? Of course, we don’t want that day for many years, since the show is just as vibrant today as it has been every season during its 15-year run. Viewers have rooted for Gibbs to find happiness, especially after the heartbreak he suffered when his wife Shannon and 8-year-old daughter Kelly were murdered.

In some ways, Gibbs has seemed to be a curse to women. Who can forget that Agent Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander) lost her life because of Gibbs at the end of Season 2? Agent Paula Cassidy (Jessica Steen) sacrificed herself to save Gibbs and his team soon after. Director Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly), his ex-partner and former lover, went down in a hail of bullets trying to protect him from the fallout of their Russian op that didn’t tie up all its loose ends? And ex-wife Diane (Melinda McGraw) took a bullet to the head, Kate-style, as Gibbs was headed towards her.

Patrick McElhenney / CBS

The man who supposedly has a thing for redheads hasn’t been seen dating one in a while, so if Gibbs is allowed to have his happy ending, there is one possible ending that may seem a bit too soapy to do, but would certainly pack a punch and make it understandable for Gibbs to finally walk away from a job that saved him all those years ago. After all, it’s his not caring if he dies that has made him so good at what he does. And the reason he doesn’t care if he lives or dies is that if he died, he’d be reunited with his wife and daughter.

So what if ‘NCIS’ ended with that reunion? No, we don’t mean that Gibbs should die in the last episode! That would be heartless. Rather, what if Gibbs is in one of those quirky small towns that they tend to visit from time to time, and he sees a familiar face? Whose face do we mean? Why, none other than Shannon’s!

Remember, Gibbs was overseas when she was killed, and he never saw their bodies. Perhaps Shannon and Kelly were whisked off into Witness Protection so that she could finally testify against that Mexican drug lord. Of course, she never got the chance because Gibbs hunted him down and killed him, but we know his family’s crime network would have necessitated for them to remain in hiding. Now wouldn’t that be a happy ending worth waiting for?