Michelle Wolf Takes Aim At Samantha Bee And Roseanne Barr In Promo Clip For Upcoming Episode Of ‘The Break’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Regan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

She even makes room to call out Bill Maher and herself.

The two most popular names this past week, by far, were Roseanne Barr and Samantha Bee. Both were involved in a scandal. Each scandal brought out the firing squad between the White House and the media. High-profile celebs took their positions either for or against. But only one of the two received a harsh punishment as a result.

As the week comes to a close, it seems fitting that at least one more person should weigh in, and who better to be that person than the woman who faced her own firing squad between the White House and the media herself, Netflix’s The Break host, Michelle Wolf.

Rolling Stone got wind that on the upcoming episode of the comedian’s show, The Break, which airs new episodes on Netflix every Sunday, Wolf will give her two cents on what went down with Roseanne Barr and Samantha Bee and attempt to break down the media’s double standards when it comes to being offensive.

To save the audience the anticipation, Netflix released a promo clip of the next episode, featuring that segment on Friday. Wolf herself tweeted out the promo clip. The new segment is titled “Internet Goofs” and is essentially Wolf’s way of helping her audience “cope with the negativity in the world.”

Since you can’t watch “Roseanne” watch this https://t.co/tCIM6Teftp — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) June 2, 2018

Wolf first takes aim at Barr. As the Inquisitr reported, ABC cancelled the beloved revival Roseanne on Tuesday after its creator and star, Barr, published an immensely racist tweet about former President Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. In her segment, Wolf points out three factors.

“It’s not a joke, it’s barely a tweet and her excuse for tweeting it was bad,” she said. She is, of course, referring to the fact that Barr blamed her Ambien medication for her racist tweet. To add a bit comedic humor Wolf says, “You got to get better at one of those, Roseanne!” Barr apologized for the tweet, but the damage was done. She then went on to publish an impassioned tweet about how she’s “not a racist.”

I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

And then Wolf got serious. She points out that Barr has a history of being racially offensive, which ABC was aware of. She specifically points out the time when Barr dressed up as Hitler.

“Everyone’s been saying it’s so brave of ABC to cancel their hit show, but the bold move was actually putting this lady Hitler chef back on the air in the first place,” she says. “So kudos to ABC, it takes a lot of courage to fire someone after they’ve been openly racist for the thousandth time,” she adds.

Then Wolf begins to address the double standard that people seem to think is happening. Full Frontal host Samantha Bee made headlines when she called first daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” on her show on Wednesday night, as reported by the Inquisitr. The White House and the media sprang into action as they had with Barr. Bee of course issued a public apology for her choice of words.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Full Frontal lost a couple of ad sponsorships as a result, but the host herself was not fired, which struck a nerve with the president himself.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

“People keep saying that Roseanne is being held to a double standard because she got fired for her tweet while despicable people like Bill Maher and Sam Bee and me get away with making ‘offensive jokes’ all the time,” says Wolf.

Once upon a time Maher compared Trump to an orangutan when he joked that Trump was the product of the president’s mother and an orangutan getting together. Maher is the host of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO. He, like Bee, did not lose his job. And previously, the White House and the media slammed Wolf for her own offensive joke, which appeared to target White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ physical appearance at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Wolf ended up getting her own show on Netflix.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

So is there a double standard? That depends on how you look at it. Barr’s tweet was racist. The actress has a history of being racially offensive. How would you characterize Bee’s comment? Deplorable? Yes. Racist? No. Maher’s comment, although distasteful, was not racist. Wolf herself did make racially-driven statements at the WHCD. There is a difference between being offensive humorously and being a racist. The two do not go hand-in-hand.

You can watch the segment below, and catch The Break with Michelle Wolf every Sunday on Netflix.