NBA Trade Rumors: Should The Cavaliers Consider Trading For Karl-Anthony Towns? [Opinion]

According to Ryan Rosko of Fansided's 'Factory of Sadness,' the Cleveland Cavaliers may consider engaging in a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Washington Wizards to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns in the upcoming offseason.

After the season officially ended for the Timberwolves, rumors started to swirl that Karl-Anthony Towns could find his way out of Minnesota this summer. ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently reported that Towns and the Timberwolves are “not in a good place internally,” and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst speculated that the All-Star center’s name will surface in trade discussions in the upcoming offseason. In need of a major roster upgrade to convince LeBron James to stay, should the Cleveland Cavaliers target Towns once he becomes officially available on the trade market?

In the past months, the Cavaliers have been frequently mentioned in various trade rumors centered on the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, the pick they acquired from trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers could use the Nets’ pick, which turned out to be the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to speed up the rebuilding process if James leaves or use it in a blockbuster deal to acquire another superstar this summer. The latter proves to be the better option for the Cavaliers.

Despite not having any assurance that James will re-sign, the Cavaliers should do everything they can to convince the best player on the planet to stay in his hometown. Ryan Rosko of Fansided’s Factory of Sadness recently suggested a three-team deal that would give LeBron James a young and talented center that could help him win an NBA championship title next season.

new post: Here's everything to know about possible Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler contract extensions with the #twolves after my conversation this afternoon with ESPN front office insider @BobbyMarks42 https://t.co/TYYHz1dgbM pic.twitter.com/HURU4y1OWX — RandBall (@RandBall) May 25, 2018

In the proposed trade, the Cavaliers will acquire Karl-Anthony Towns and Markieff Morris; the Timberwolves receive the No. 8 pick, Bradley Beal, Ian Mahinmi, and Kelly Oubre; while the Washington Wizards get Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, Jordan Clarkson, and Tristan Thompson. The deal works on ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

The suggested scenario is a win-win situation for the Cavaliers. Towns is the type of player who will tremendously boost them on both ends of the floor. In his three-year stint in the NBA, the Timberwolves superstar proved to be a reliable scorer (21.6 points), rebounder (11.7 rebounds), shot-blocker (1.4 blocks), and floor-spacer (38.7 percent from beyond the arc). Considering that he is only 22, it’s easy to say that Towns still has lots to improve, and his skills will be further developed once he plays alongside one of the greatest of all-times.

Successfully acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns will undeniably help the Cavaliers with their goal to win an NBA championship title next season. Having him on the team will give the Cavaliers a reliable second scoring option next to James, and he will enable Kevin Love to slide to his normal position at 4.

As of now, the suggested trade scenario is still far from becoming reality, and it remains questionable if the Timberwolves and the Wizards will agree with the potential assets they would acquire. Still, expect more rumors to circulate around Towns as the offseason approaches.